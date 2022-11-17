'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old boy escapes potential kidnaping asking clerk for help

A 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy recently thwarted his own potential kidnapping after asking a cashier to pretend she was his mother.

Chilling video captures the moment the quick-thinking fourth-grade boy eluded a stranger who he said was trying to lure him away.

While walking home from school in Pottstown, about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia, the boy said he noticed a woman following him for several blocks, Fox 29 reported.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, do you want to come with me? Are you going to Wawa? What are you getting?’" he told the outlet. She also asked where his family was.

Soon after, video shows the boy, wearing a green backpack, walk into a corner store and approach a clerk, 17-year-old Hannah Daniels.

Behind him, the stranger is seen standing at the store's front door, holding it open.

"Act like you're my mom, this lady is following me," Daniels recalled the boy saying, CBS news reported.

"He was really panicked," the clerk said. "'I was just like, 'all right, go to the back.' He didn't want to leave my side."

Video shows the clerk calmly walk over to the door, lock it and then the woman walked away.

The boy's father told WPVI-TV that he watched the video and broke down.

"To see my child looking for help because he was afraid basically for his life," he told the outlet, "that cuts you deep."

"He handled it very well," his father added, advising parents to warn their children about "stranger danger," as he had in the past. "Think of every scenario and make sure that children know and also practice it. Practice your situations and scenarios just like fire drills."

Pottstown Police Department police Chief Mick Markovich said the incident was not reported to police.

"We saw the video on Facebook and investigated it from there," Markovich told USA TODAY Thursday. "Several of our officers recognized the woman on the Facebook video as a local homeless woman that is often in the area."

He said officers located the woman over the weekend and that she was getting help for "mental health issues."

On Thursday, the clerk was being hailed a hero for her actions.

"We are so very proud of Hannah," the store posted on its Facebook page.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

