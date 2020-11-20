ACTFL Names 2021 National Language Teacher of the Year

·3 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL is pleased to announce the 2021 National Language Teacher of the Year has been awarded to Elena Kamenetzky, a Japanese teacher at Eastern High School in Louisville, KY and a regional finalist representing the Southern Conference on Language Teaching (SCOLT). The award presentation was held during the Opening General Session of the 2020 Virtual ACTFL Convention & World Languages Expo on Friday, November 20.

(PRNewsfoto/American Council on the Teachin)
(PRNewsfoto/American Council on the Teachin)

Prior to teaching Japanese, Elena Kamenetzky taught middle school English in Japan. She travels with Eastern High School students to Japan as part of a summer exchange every two years. Kamenetzky has served the language education community as a Board Member of the Kentucky Association of Japanese Language Teachers since 2012. In 2019 she was named Teacher of the Year by both the Kentucky Association of Japanese Language Teachers, and the Kentucky World Language Association, going on in 2020 to become the SCOLT Teacher of the Year.

The award for the ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year is intended to elevate the status of the language teaching profession at the state, regional, and national levels by creating opportunities for recognizing the most accomplished members of the profession. The Teacher of the Year becomes a spokesperson for the language profession to increase the visibility of the importance of learning languages and cultures to the general public.

"I want to congratulate Elena Kamenetzky on being named the 2021 ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year," said Howie Berman, ACTFL Executive Director. "In a year that has been incredibly challenging for so many, I commend Elena for her hard work, perseverance, and dedication to her learners. I look forward to working with her next year in her capacity as Teacher of the Year."

Learn more about the ACTFL Teacher of the Year Program.

The other four finalists for the annual ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year Award representing the other geographic regions of the U.S. were:

About ACTFL:

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 13,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actfl-names-2021-national-language-teacher-of-the-year-301178211.html

SOURCE ACTFL

Latest Stories

  • The Senate's 'Gang of Five' moderates who could help pass — or kill — a Biden agenda

    The next two years are unlikely to see the passage of sweeping new social or economic programs. Expect instead relatively narrow and incremental bills that chip away at big problems, and proposals that address uncontroversial issues such as infrastructure or higher education reform. 

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Carson took oleander extract, promoted by My Pillow CEO, to treat COVID infection

    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he tried an unproven, unapproved herbal extract promoted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

  • Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad

    After months of travel to battleground states before Election Day, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency now is looking at taxpayer-funded trips abroad, including the tropics, in the Trump administration's last weeks. Administrator Andrew Wheeler had been invited next month to Taiwan, a trip with an estimated cost of $45,000, EPA spokesman James Hewitt said Thursday. “Administrator Wheeler remains head of the agency and will continue to advance environmental progress both here and abroad,” Hewitt said.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Top U.S. Congress aides discuss COVID-19 aid as jobless benefits expire post-Christmas

    U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks as cases surge across the country, CNBC reported. "Last night, they’ve agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good COVID relief bill," Schumer said during a news conference in New York, according to the news outlet. "So there’s been a little bit of a breakthrough in that McConnell’s folks are finally sitting down and talking to us."

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • N.Y. Attorney General subpoenas Trump Organization for Ivanka records

    New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of a broad civil investigation into the president's business dealings, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks

    Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party's left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden's administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party's progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate. The liberal New England senators remain interested in serving in Biden's Cabinet, but even some of their allies recognize they face major political hurdles getting there. Sensing disappointment, progressive leaders have reluctantly begun to express support for less-controversial alternatives.

  • My Cousin Vinny director responds to Rudy Giuliani

    "I regard Giuliani's praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," director Jonathan Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

    When Kamala Harris returned to the Senate this week for the first time as vice president-elect, her Republican colleagues offered their congratulations and Sen. Lindsey Graham greeted her with a fist bump. It was a sign that many Republicans have privately acknowledged what they refuse to say openly: Democrat Joe Biden and Harris won the election and will take office in January.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Fox News' Geraldo Rivera suggests naming COVID-19 vaccine after Trump

    Americans at some point in the future will have to make sure to get their yearly "Trump," if Geraldo Rivera has his way.Amid promising news on COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including one from Pfizer that could potentially start being distributed next month if all goes well, Rivera on Friday's Fox & Friends had a humble suggestion: the vaccines should be named after President Trump."With the world so divided, and everybody telling [Trump] he's gotta give up, and time to leave, and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine the Trump?" Rivera said. "Make it like, 'Have you gotten your Trump yet?' It would be a nice gesture to him."Rivera evidently wasn't just talking about naming one particular coronavirus vaccine after Trump, but making the word Trump a "generic name" for the idea of a vaccine against the coronavirus, something that probably wouldn't go over as well in a "divided" world like Rivera seemed to suggest. Clearly, though Trump would be thrilled, having evidently been fuming over the idea of not being able to take credit for vaccine distribution. After announcing positive vaccine data earlier this month, though, Pfizer tried to distance itself from Trump's Operation Warp Speed. While the company in July reached a $1.95 billion agreement with the federal government for doses of its vaccine, the company's head of vaccine research and development was quick to say that, at least when it comes to this research and development, "We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone." > To soften the blow of defeat Fox's Geraldo proposes naming the vaccine after Trump. "It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I'm fine. I wished we could honor him in that way." pic.twitter.com/fM8qwFhxF6> > -- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 20, 2020More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say