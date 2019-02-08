Acting AG Whitaker testifies: 'I have not interfered' in Russia probe

WASHINGTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told a House panel Friday that he hadn't interfered with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and that his handling of the case had been "independent of any outside interference."

“I have not interfered in any way with the special counsel’s investigation," Whitaker told the House Judiciary Committee during a combative hearing in which lawmakers pressed him for details on his handling of the criminal investigations surrounding President Donald Trump.

The reply answered what had been an open question during Whitaker's three months leading a Justice Department that is conducting tandem criminal investigations surrounding the president. Whitaker is a close ally of Trump and they have suggested he might have been chosen for the job because he had publicly criticized Mueller's probe before being put in a position to lead it.

In sworn testimony on Friday, Whitaker said he had "not talked to the president of the United States about the special counsel." He said he had not discussed it with any other senior White House officials. And he suggested to the committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., that he had not stepped in to thwart any of the steps Mueller planned to take in his investigation.

So far, Whitaker said, "there has been no event – no decision – that has required me to take any action" in the case.

Still, Whitaker told lawmakers that he would not give them any more detail about his conversations with Trump, a decision that frustrated House Democrats eager to know whether the White House had sought to interfere in the investigations centered on the president.

“Your failure to respond fully to our questions here today in no way limits the ability of this committee to get answers in the long run, even if you are a private citizen when we finally learn the truth,” Nadler said.

Whitaker said in his statement that he would "seek to answer the committee’s questions today, as best as I can, but I also must make clear that I will continue the longstanding executive branch policy and practice of not disclosing information that may be subject to executive privilege, such as the contents of deliberations or conversations with the president.”

Democrats appeared unpersuaded. Nadler criticized Whitaker’s disregard for a recommendation from Justice ethics officials to recuse himself from the Russia inquiry.

“Your conduct, sir, falls well short of the mark,” Nadler said.

Republicans criticized the hearing as "political theater."

"This is nothing more than an exercise in character assassination," said Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the committee. “No, 'we want to damage the president.' That’s offensive!”

The much-anticipated confrontation between Whitaker and new Democratic leadership of the House lived up to its billing right from the start as the acting attorney general appeared ready to challenge lawmakers who sought information about Whitaker’s communications with the president and his oversight of the Russia investigation.

As Nadler continued to press Whitaker for answers, the witness cut off the chairman, saying: “Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes are up.”

The comment prompted a roar of laughter through the hearing room gallery, taking even Nadler by surprise.

But Whitaker wasn’t finished.

Before an early break in the hearing, a combative Whitaker urged members to address “the real work” of the Justice Department, referring to the lawmakers’ intense focus on the special counsel’s investigation.

“We haven’t talked about the work related to violent crime,” Whitaker told the panel. “I look forward to talking about the substance of the work at the Department of Justice.”

Collins, however, warned the witness to prepare for “a long day.”

“If you have been watching TV recently, you know what this is going to be about,” Collins said.

Clearly unsatisfied with Whitaker’s refusal to more fully discuss his communications with the president and his oversight of the Mueller investigation, Nadler said he was planning to re-call Whitaker at another date for a deposition where he would be questioned further.

The Senate could move as early as next week to confirm his permanent replacement, William Barr.