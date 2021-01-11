Acting Australian PM compares Capitol attack to BLM protests and says Twitter ‘censoring’ Trump

Stuti Mishra
&lt;p&gt;File image: McCormack, who is serving as acting prime minister during a week-long absence for Scott Morrison, calls the US Capitol riots &#x002018;unfortunate&#x002019;&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

File image: McCormack, who is serving as acting prime minister during a week-long absence for Scott Morrison, calls the US Capitol riots ‘unfortunate’

(Getty Images)

Australia’s acting prime minister Michael McCormack called the Capitol attack on Wednesday “unfortunate” and compared it to last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, inviting widespread criticism.

Mr McCormack, who has taken over while prime minister Scott Morrison takes a week-long holiday, appeared on ABC’s Radio National on Monday morning, where he was questioned about the violence in Washington and Donald Trump’s possible second impeachment.

When asked about the Capitol riots, Mr McCormack said it was “similar to those race riots that we saw around the country last year”.

"These are unfortunate events and of course many people don't remember how you rode the horse – they remember how you dismount the horse. And it is unfortunate that this has occurred,” said Mr McCormack, referring to the end of Mr Trump’s term.

When asked about the US president’s refusal to concede the election and allegations that he encouraged the riot, Mr McCormack said: “Again, look it’s unfortunate that comments were made on Twitter. It’s unfortunate that a decision that has been made by the American people hasn’t been accepted by him.”

While the Capitol riots on Wednesday have been dubbed an act of “insurrection” by president-elect Joe Biden and claimed five lives, including one police officer, the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 were a series of overwhelmingly peaceful rallies demanding equality for racial minorities.

The comparison between the two by Mr McCormack has received strong criticism from Amnesty International, which has demanded he retract the “deeply offensive” statement and issue an apology.

Mr McCormack also used the radio interview to speak out against social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook that have suspended Mr Trump’s accounts on the basis that he was inciting unrest.

“I don’t believe in that kind of censorship,” Mr McCormack said. “There's been a lot of people who have said and done a lot of things on Twitter previously that haven't received that sort of condemnation or indeed censorship,” he said.

Read More

World leaders from Ardern to Merkel condemn ‘disgraceful’ Capitol riot

In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers

Trump National stripped of PGA Championship in wake of Capitol riots

Latest Stories

  • Talk-Radio Owner Threatens to Fire Hosts Who Dispute Election Results

    A media company that employs right wing talk-radio hosts, including Mark Levin, Dan Bongino, and Ben Shapiro, circulated a memo after the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill telling hosts to dial down allegations of election fraud, or else face termination.Cumulus Media sent the internal memo to employees on Wednesday, according to Inside Music Media. The Atlanta-based company owns 416 radio stations throughout the country, many using a talk-radio format with local and national right-wing personalities."We need to help induce national calm NOW," Cumulus's executive vice president of content Brian Philips wrote in the memo. The company "will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’"Philips added, "If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately."The move by Cumulus came shortly before Google, Apple, and Amazon ceased hosting social media app Parler. Similar in form to Twitter, Parler became popular with users who chafed over perceived censorship of right-wing views.However, the site's hosts claimed Parler was not doing enough to moderate its content for posts that included incitement to violence. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has called for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence on the site, for example, although Parler CEO John Matze said that post was removed eventually.The pro-Trump riot on Wednesday, led by supporters who believe the election was rigged against the president, left dozens of police officers injured. One officer was killed while confronting rioters, and one rioter was shot and killed by police.

  • ‘Sedition caucus’ facing mounting calls to resign after voting against Biden’s election win

    Corporations suspending campaign donations to 127 lawmakers who voted to nix president-elect Joe Biden’s victory

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com Marriott, Blue Cross Blue Shield halt donations to lawmakers who opposed certifying Biden win 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them

    The Palestinian Authority said on Sunday it expects to receive its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in March under a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca, and accused Israel of shirking a duty to ensure vaccines are available in occupied territory. While Israel has already become the world leader in vaccinations per capita, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip have yet to secure their first supplies. Yasser Bozyeh, the Palestinian general director of public health, told Reuters that in addition to reaching an agreement in principle with AstraZeneca, the Palestinians had also sought supplies from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Russia, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

  • Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests

    The foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada issued a joint statement Sunday expressing “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 democracy activists and supporters in Hong Kong last week. The arrests were by far the largest such action taken under a national security law that China imposed on the semi-autonomous territory a little more than six months ago. “It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views,” the four foreign ministers said.

  • FAA to crack down on unruly Trump supporters

    After video of unruly Trump supporters harassing lawmakers in airports and reports of distruptions on flights to and from Washington the same week Trump loyalists descended on D.C. and stormed the Capitol, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration vowed to take "strong enforcement action" . In a statement over the weekend, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said quote, "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight." Earlier this week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting quote "mob mentality behavior" on flights into the region. Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after a number of passengers were quote "non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members" on a flight from Washington to Seattle last Thursday. American Airlines temporarily halted alcohol service on flights departing and arriving in Washington after last Wednesday's events. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight.

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

    In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church."They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis."More stories from theweek.com Marriott, Blue Cross Blue Shield halt donations to lawmakers who opposed certifying Biden win 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Indonesia locates black boxes of crashed jet as body parts recovered

    Indonesian authorities on Sunday located the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea soon after taking off from the capital Jakarta, as human body parts and pieces of the plane were retrieved. The Boeing 737-500 with 62 passengers and crew was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak in West Kalimantan on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens four minutes after take-off. Indonesia National Transport Safety Committee (KNKT) chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said the locations of Flight SJ 182's two black boxes had been identified.

  • What Biden's Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern

    Joe Biden promised that his presidency would mean a return to normalcy. The president-elect announced his final nominees this past week, completing a diverse team of two dozen people. Many have already begun meeting with interest groups and advocacy organizations, and his transition team has had what’s been described as an “open-door policy” toward advocacy groups for months.

  • Vaccines partly funded by UK taxpayer will be exported to EU

    Coronavirus vaccines manufactured in British labs, partly funded by the UK taxpayer, are set to also be exported to Europe, The Telegraph has learned. One company manufacturing the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has received almost £40m of government-funded equipment to speed up the rollout of the vaccine, and will use it to fulfill orders around the world. The UK has ordered 100 million doses, while the EU and US have ordered 300 million each. In May, ministers gave Oxford Biomedica, the company manufacturing the jabs, equipment for two suites costing a total of £38 million, as part of the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC). Approval for the two suites to begin producing doses was granted by the vaccine regulator in September and October, and manufacturing has now begun. A spokeswoman for the company said it also expected to begin exporting jabs to Europe. A decision is expected by European regulators later this month, approving the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for use in the EU. While government sources said any exports to Europe would not slow down the supply of the vaccine to the UK, Oxford Biomedica remains free to use the equipment to fulfill orders from any other countries. "We've got an 18-month contract, I am sure that in due course we will be exporting as well into Europe,” a spokeswoman said.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com Marriott, Blue Cross Blue Shield halt donations to lawmakers who opposed certifying Biden win 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Iraq calls U.S. blacklisting of militia leader 'unacceptable'

    Iraq denounced on Saturday as "unacceptable" a U.S. decision to blacklist the leader of a state umbrella group for mainly Iran-backed Shi'ite militia. Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on Faleh al-Fayyad, head of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF). The U.S. Treasury accused him of leading militia that killed hundreds of protesters with live ammunition during a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

  • Lawmakers who voted against Biden are denounced back home

    Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory, even after a mob broke into the Capitol, are being denounced by critics in their home districts who demand that they resign or be ousted. Protesters, newspaper editorial boards and local-level Democrats have urged the lawmakers to step down or for their colleagues to kick them out. The House and Senate can remove members with a two-thirds vote or censure or reprimand with a majority.

  • Tech companies cutting off Parler could be a "kiss of death"

    In wake of Capitol assault, Amazon suspends the social media forum from its web hosting service, saying violent content on the site violated its terms of service.

  • American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

    An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington D.C. to Phoenix threatened to divert his plane to Kansas if passengers didn’t behave. “We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

    The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement.

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com Marriott, Blue Cross Blue Shield halt donations to lawmakers who opposed certifying Biden win 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia say talks on disputed dam deadlocked

    Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia failed to achieve a breakthrough in the African Union-led talks to revolve their years-long dispute over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the three countries announced on Sunday. Foreign and irrigation ministers of the three nations met online for the second time in a week in efforts to find an agreed approach to resume their talks focused on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam. Sunday’s meeting, held over videoconference, failed to find common ground to more forward, "because of differences over how to resume the talks and procedural aspects related to the negotiating process,” Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • Philippines books 25 million doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

    The Philippines has secured 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, with the first 50,000 expected to arrive in February, a government official said on Monday. The deal will be a boost for a country that has among the most coronavirus cases in Asia, but has trailed regional peers in securing vaccines, with which it hopes this year to inoculate 70 million people, or two-thirds of its population. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the rest of the Sinovac vaccines will arrive in batches from March until December.