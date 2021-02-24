  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Acting Capitol police chief: No 'specific credible threat' before riot; officers unsure of lethal force authority

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Echoing the previous Senate testimony of her former boss, the acting Capitol police chief said officials did not anticipate and failed to prepare for the thousands of rioters who stormed the Capitol last month in a deadly attempt to halt the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s election, according to an opening statement Chief Yogananda Pittman is expected to deliver Thursday to a House Committee.

But Pittman, who was elevated to acting chief following the resignation of Steven Sund, also is expected to describe problems that go beyond intelligence failures to include striking gaps in basic training, including a lack of clarity for when officers could have used lethal force against the mob.

More: U.S. Capitol riot: Top officials say they did not see FBI warning of calls for violence

More: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund's request for National Guard backup was denied, he says in interview

One rioter was fatally shot that day by a Capitol police officer when she attempted to climb through a shattered glass door at the Capitol building.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, left, stands next to Monique Moore, right, in 2012 when they were promoted as the first two African-American women to rank of captain on the U.S. Capitol Police force.
Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, left, stands next to Monique Moore, right, in 2012 when they were promoted as the first two African-American women to rank of captain on the U.S. Capitol Police force.

"Officers were unsure of when to use lethal force on January 6th,” Pittman states. "We have provided guidance to officers since January 6th as to when lethal force may be used consistent with the department’s existing Use of Force policy.”

The acting chief goes further, acknowledging that the strategy for use of non-lethal munitions fell short in the hours-long battle against the mob. According to Pittman's statement, a lockdown of the Capitol also "was not properly executed," and she states that officers lacked training for a scenario that included a mass breach of the building.

"The department recognized that its training largely focuses on keeping unauthorized persons out of buildings on the Capitol Complex and not scenarios in which a building has been breached," Pittman says.

In testimony before a joint Senate investigating committee, Sund confirmed that officers lacked such training.

Former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs &amp; Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 23, 2021, to examine the January 6th attack on the Capitol.
Former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 23, 2021, to examine the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Referring to the inadequate intelligence, Pittman's statement largely tracks Sund's account.

The acting chief indicates that threat assessments prepared in the days before the riots “foretold of a significant likelihood for violence on Capitol grounds by extremists groups…(but) did not identify a specific credible threat indicating that thousands of American citizens would descend upon the U.S. Capitol attacking police officers with the goal of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building.”

Pittman’s written testimony, however, does not specifically refer to an ominous FBI intelligence report shared with Capitol authorities the day before the attack warning that protestors were “preparing for war.” Pittman indicates that the department hosted a Jan. 5 teleconference with its law enforcement partners, including the FBI, when intelligence related to the planned Jan. 6 demonstration was discussed along with inauguration preparations.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

But Sund told the Senate committee Tuesday that the FBI bulletin had been received by the agency’s intelligence division but had not been shared with the command staff.

The acting chief is expected to appear before the House committee along with Timothy Blodgett, the acting House sergeant at arms.

"It pains me to say this today, but the intelligence missteps cascaded into inadequate preparation, which placed the health and lives of front-line officers at risk," Blodgett says in a prepared statement. "While front line officers did everything they could that day, the Capitol Police was prepared for a 1st Amendment event, but not adequately prepared for the events January 6th."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol riot: Police had no 'specific credible threat' intel on attack

Recommended Stories

  • Acting Capitol Police chief says officers were unsure of lethal force rules on Jan. 6

    Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman wrote in prepared remarks for a House hearing on Thursday that officers in her department were "unsure of when to use lethal force" during the Jan. 6 insurrection.Why it matters: Capitol Police did deploy lethal force on Jan. 6 — shooting and killing 35-year-old Ashli Babbit — but have faced questions over why officers appeared to be less forceful against pro-Trump rioters than participants in previous demonstrations, including those over Black Lives Matter and now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We have provided guidance to officers since January 6th as to when lethal force may be used consistent with the Department’s existing Use of Force policy. The Department will also implement significant training to refresh our officers as to the use of lethal force," Pittman wrote. "We also learned that the Department’s less lethal munitions were not as successful in dispersing insurrectionists in the attack, and we have already begun to diversify our less lethal capabilities," she added.The big picture: Pittman said that training for USCP officers is being restructured to better prepare for breaches of the Capitol. "[T]he Department recognized that its largely focuses on keeping unauthorized persons out of buildings on the Capitol Complex and not scenarios in which a building has been breached," she wrote.Pittman also noted that USCP "completing an assessment of the Capitol’s physical securities to ensure any vulnerabilities are identified and addressed."Pittman has previously contended that USCP's shortcomings on Jan. 6 were a result of understaffing, issues with supply management, delayed National Guard assistance and mismanaged lockdown procedures. She repeated her assessment in her testimony that "a lockdown was not properly executed" on Jan. 6, but argued that "at the end of the day, the USCP succeeded in its mission.""It protected Congressional Leadership. It protected Members. And it protected the Democratic Process. At the end of a battle that lasted for hours, democracy prevailed."Read the full statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Military families increasingly turning to food banks

    Military families are struggling to keep food on the table amid the financial crisis caused by COVID-19.

  • Chief: Capitol Police were warned of violence before riot

    Capitol Police knew armed extremists were primed for violence at the iconic building on Jan. 6 and even provided officers with assault rifles to protect lawmakers, the acting chief acknowledged Wednesday. A day earlier, her predecessor as chief testified that police expected an enraged but more typical protest crowd of Donald Trump supporters. Pittman's testimony, submitted ahead of a House hearing on Thursday, provides the most detailed account yet of the intelligence and preparations by U.S. Capitol Police ahead of the insurrection when thousands of pro-Trump rioters invaded the Capitol aiming to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory over Trump.

  • Dominique Fishback Is Winning the Virtual Press Game With Her Eye-Catching Looks

    See for yourself!

  • White nationalist gets prison over rape threat, extortion

    A self-proclaimed white nationalist was sentenced Wednesday to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a separate racist group that he believed was harassing him. Christopher Cantwell, a 40-year-old New Hampshire resident and radio host, was found guilty in September of extortion and threatening to injure property or reputation, but not guilty of cyberstalking related to a series of threats he made toward a Missouri man over the Telegram messaging app. Cantwell previously pleaded guilty to assault in 2018 after he was accused of using pepper spray during the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

  • Letters to the Editor: Yes, it's the last president's fault that 500,000 Americans are dead

    The pandemic did not have to be politicized, causing millions of people to refuse to wear masks and needlessly spread a virus that has killed 500,000 Americans.

  • Goldman-backed ReNew plugs into U.S. public market with $8 billion blank check deal

    ReNew Power will go public through an $8 billion merger with a blank-check firm in the biggest deal in the fast-growing clean energy sector in India, allowing the country's largest renewable energy firm to grow capacity over the next few years. The deal will be financed with cash proceeds of $1.2 billion, including $855 million in investments from serial blank-check dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, funds managed by BlackRock and Sylebra Capital, ReNew Power said on Wednesday. Founded in 2011, ReNew Power counts Goldman Sachs and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board among its prominent investors.

  • Why Dozens Of Brands Are Calling on President Biden to Appoint a Fashion Czar

    Everlane, Timberland, Mara Hoffman, and more are joining the movement to get official government oversight on the fashion crisis.

  • Asian American food pantries address hidden hunger

    As Asian Americans experience high rates of poverty and unemployment, community groups are providing free groceries and meals to thousands every day.

  • Texas faces 'plumbing catastrophe,' food shortages after devastating storm

    "The water itself, it’s really coming out all yellow," said one San Antonio mom.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother accuses officials of 'vast cover-up' in lawsuit

    Ahmaud Arbery's mother said police and prosecutors conspired to cover up her son's murder and protect the men accused in his death.

  • A year on, India's riot victims say justice still unserved

    The shooter shouted “Victory to Lord Ram,” the Hindu god, before pulling the trigger that sent a bullet into Muhammad Nasir Khan’s left eye. Khan placed his trembling hand on his bloody eye socket and his fingers slipped deep into the wound. At that moment, Khan was sure he would die.

  • "Superstore" Star Lauren Ash Opens Up About Series Coming to End: "It's a loss"

    After 6 beloved seasons, "Superstore" on NBC is coming to an end — and Lauren Ash opens up to Rachael about how she's feeling.

  • US navy veteran having mental health crisis died after officer knelt on his neck

    Family of Angelo Quinto said police officer knelt on his neck for almost five minutes after they called for help A 30 November 2017 photo shows navy veteran Angelo Quinto in Mountainview, California. Photograph: Cassandra Quinto-Collins/AP A US navy veteran who was experiencing a mental health crisis died after a police officer called out to help him knelt on his neck for several minutes, asphyxiating him, lawyers for his family have said. Angelo Quinto, 30, was suffering a bout of paranoia, anxiety and depression in his family home in Antioch, northern California, when his sister Isabella Collins called police on 23 December. According to an account given by the family at a recorded press conference, the responding officer grabbed Quinto from the arms of his mother who was trying to calm him, then knelt on his neck for almost five minutes while his legs were being held by another officer. In a cellphone video recorded by his mother, Cassandra Quinto-Collins, her son is seen lying limp on the floor with blood on his face and on the floor beneath him. She is heard saying: “What happened? Does he have a pulse?”, as officers begin pumping his chest in an attempt to resuscitate him. Quinto was taken unconscious to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead three days later. Lawyers for the family have filed a wrongful death claim against the city of Antioch, accusing police of having carried out an illegal chokehold. The family’s lawyer, John Burris, told the ABC channel 7 News: “Given what we know, a healthy young man in his mother’s arms, they stuffed the life out of him.” Burris said that the family intends to file a federal lawsuit relating to Quinto’s death at a later date. He told the Associated Press that the case, and the alleged use of a chokehold, bore similarities with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May which sparked a nationwide eruption of protest against police brutality. Huge protests spread into a revival and expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement and demands for radical reforms to end institutionalized racism in the criminal justice system and across American society. “I refer to it as the George Floyd technique, that’s what snuffed the life out of him and that cannot be a lawful technique. We see not only violations of his civil rights but also violations against the rights of his mother and sisters, who saw what happened to him,” Burris said. Antioch police have so far declined to comment. After the family’s legal claim was filed last week, the police department said it was unable to provide information as the investigation was ongoing. One question that is likely to feature in the investigation and any developing court cases is why the responding police officers appeared not to be wearing body cameras when they entered Quinto’s home. The family also want to know why the officers reacted to Quinto so abruptly in taking him from his mother’s arms, even though they had been forewarned that he was having mental health difficulties. The AP reported that Quinto, who was born in the Philippines, was honorably discharged from the navy in 2019. The family said that he had long struggled with depression, with more recent episodes of paranoia and anxiety. The man’s sister, Collins, told AP that she now regretted calling the police for help. “I asked the detectives if there was another number I should have called, and they told me that there wasn’t and that I did the right thing. But right now I can tell you that the right thing would not have killed my brother.”

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Editorial: Trumped, finally: The Supreme Court says Trump can’t stop his accountant from complying with a grand jury subpoena

    When District Attorney Cy Vance and the 23 Manhattanites comprising his grand jury probing the possible criminality of Donald Trump served a binding legal subpoena for his financial records, the documents should have been surrendered immediately. Instead, the standard legal demand ran up against an obstinate president asserting boundless executive power. That was almost exactly 18 months ago. ...

  • Ghislaine Maxwell offers to give up British citizenship to get out of jail

    Ms Maxwell’s lawyers have previously twice attempted to secure bail for her and get her out of jail, but requests have been denied as judge deemed Ms Maxwell to be flight risk

  • Cambridge cow-grazing tradition under threat from council plans

    A centuries-old tradition of allowing cattle to graze on Cambridge commons is under threat by new plans from the city’s council. Cow breeds including Longhorn, Red Poll and Hereford graze an estimated 200 acres of land around the university city. Local authorities currently offer a ‘pinder’ service to help cattle when they get into difficulties. This is a common occurrence in the city with cows falling into the River Cam and being chased and bitten by dogs. However, Cambridge City Council has proposed an end to that service outside working hours. Farmers in Cambridge have reacted angrily to the proposal arguing they were not consulted properly about the decision and that the council already receives more than twice the £8,000 cost of the service through contributions from graziers and agricultural payments from the Government. Angelika von Heimendahl, 59, a vet who has been grazing cattle on Midsummer Common for 15 years, said that graziers could not provide the service themselves. Ms Von Heimendahl told The Times: "You would never be able to leave the house or go on holiday or to London at the weekend, you would only watch your phone to make sure that your cattle are OK. “None of us have been consulted and none of us can see how it would work,” she added. She said she felt the cattle had "always contributed to the feel of Cambridge" and that "people are amazed when they see them". The council has said the service will remain in operation during working hours. Stephen Wright,a first-generation farmer whose Longhorn cows have grazed in the city for over thirty years, said he would not be putting them out in Cambridge this year. Mr Wright warned that the removal of the out-of-hours pinder service could endanger the lives of his cattle and local residents. “It puts me in a situation where if I have a group of cattle on those commons and there are people with dogs chasing cattle around somebody could be trampled and I don’t want that on my conscience,” he said. A spokesman for Cambridge City Council said it discussed the pinder service with graziers. "All of those consulted broadly supported the proposal for animal owners to be responsible for responding to out-of-hours emergencies and where there are concerns about animal welfare". "Under proposals to be discussed by councillors this week, the council would continue to support graziers during council operational hours." Katie Thornburrow, executive councillor for planning policy and open spaces, added: "There is definitely a choice to be made at the council budget meeting on this at our Thursday evening meeting and we will consider in detail the comments and issues raised by all the graziers."

  • Sweden steps up pandemic restrictions in bid to avoid third wave

    The Swedish government said on Wednesday it would reduce opening hours for all restaurants, bars and cafes as well as tighten limits on the number of people allowed in shops as it seeks to ward off a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The situation in Sweden is serious, we have a high spread of infection and it is increasing," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference. Concerns about a possible third wave of the pandemic have been growing in Sweden in recent weeks as the number of new infections has risen, although deaths have come down significantly.

  • US border cities brace for asylum seeker influx due to Biden immigration policies

    Trey Mendez, mayor of Brownsville, Texas, with reaction on the president's border agenda.