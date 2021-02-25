Acting Capitol Police chief tells lawmakers militia groups seek to 'blow up the Capitol,' targeting Biden speech

Nicholas Wu, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – Yogananda Pittman, the acting chief of the United States Capitol Police, told lawmakers Thursday her agency was reviewing threats from militia groups present during the Jan. 6 riot and warned they seek to "blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible," possibly targeting President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress.

Pittman said the continued threats made it "prudent" for the Capitol Police to maintain their increased level of security at the Capitol.

"We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desire that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," she said. In the coming weeks, Biden is expected to give his first formal address to Congress – similar to a State of the Union address. The date of the speech has not yet been scheduled.

Her remarks came during an at-times heated hearing before a key House panel overseeing funding for the Capitol Police. Lawmakers questioned Pittman and Timothy Blodgett, the acting House Sergeant at Arms, on security failures, intelligence breakdowns, and lapses in communication leading up to and during the Jan. 6 riot.

Capitol fence: Capitol fencing built after riot to cost at least $19 million through March as lawmakers debate future

Pittman acknowledged rioters overwhelmed police the day of the riot, saying "only a regiment of soldiers" and barriers could have stopped the Jan. 6 riot, not a police force. She told lawmakers there were at least 10,000 people outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, with at least 800 entering the building.

Lawmakers grew frustrated with the officials during the hearing as they struggled to respond to questions on how communications broke down and how they made decisions.

"It was a failure in leadership," said Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, the chair of the panel. But he acknowledged the multiple rings of fencing outside the Capitol and the National Guard would have to stay until police could get enough rest and when the security situation could be improved.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, lambasted the officials for the structure of Capitol Police Board, the body overseeing the police. The board has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers for its perceived failure to adequately prepare for the riot.

"It doesn't seem to do a hell of a lot," she said, comparing it to an appendix, which "doesn't have any real function. It's just there."

More: U.S. Capitol riot: Top officials say they did not see FBI warning of calls for violence

More: Capitol fencing built after riot to cost at least $19 million through March, as lawmakers debate future

Conflicting testimonies, communications breakdowns

The panel's top Republican, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., said she hoped "we're able to find ways to secure this place without such measures" like the fencing.

She pressed the officials on breakdowns in communications between officers on the day of the riot, raising concerns about lawmakers sheltering in the House chamber as the mob made its way inside the building.

"Are you guys in charge of security on the House floor, or are you just there to make sure we take our coats off when we're on camera?" asked Herrera Beutler.

Pittman also addressed the controversy over a report received by the Capitol Police a day before the riot warning of militia groups "preparing for war" and targeting Congress. She told lawmakers the information was "raw" intelligence that would not have changed their preparations for Jan. 6. In response to questioning from Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Pittman said the information lined up with what they already knew and had seen on social media.

Although she was the head of intelligence for the Capitol Police at the time, she did not view the report, and it did not go higher than a lieutenant in the force, she said. Her account conflicted with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund's, who said it had only reached a sergeant. Current and former top law enforcement officials said at a hearing earlier in the week none of them had seen the intelligence prior to the riot.

Ryan told reporters the arrival of the intelligence should have led the Capitol Police to change their response.

"If it's affirming your intelligence of violence, people being armed...it's about Congress, not about the counter-protesters, and then you get that affirmed by the FBI, to me, that should have elevated the response, and it didn't," Ryan told reporters following the hearing.

Thirty-five Capitol Police officers are under investigation in relation to the riot, Pittman said, with six suspended without pay. Ryan told reporters following the hearing his committee had been briefed on the hearing and that the investigations were mostly related to social media posts, with maybe some "stepping over the line."

Ryan also told reporters the issue of "reconnaissance tours" given by members of Congress to alleged rioters before the attack was now "in the hands of the U.S. attorney here in D.C."

He said they were "reviewing the footage."

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, left, stands next to Monique Moore, right, in 2012 when they were promoted as the first two African-American women to rank of captain on the U.S. Capitol Police force.
Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, left, stands next to Monique Moore, right, in 2012 when they were promoted as the first two African-American women to rank of captain on the U.S. Capitol Police force.

More: Acting Capitol police chief: No 'specific credible threat' before riot; officers unsure of lethal force authority

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police chief: Militias want to 'blow up' Capitol, target Biden speech

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol Police chief: Militia groups threatening to 'blow up the Capitol' during State of the Union

    U.S. Capitol Police will maintain "enhanced and robust" security, as militia groups tied to the deadly Jan. 6 riot reportedly discussed a desire to "blow up the Capitol." Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed these reported threats during a congressional hearing Thursday about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, in which she was asked about heightened security in the nation's capitol, including fencing and National Guard presence, per Politico. "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," Pittman said. Based on this, Pittman told lawmakers officials believe it's "prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture" until "vulnerabilities" are addressed. She said, however, that "we have no intention of keeping the National Guard soldiers or that fencing any longer" than needed. Pittman also noted that the "insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol" on Jan. 6, when Congress was meeting to certify the election results, hoped to "send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of that legislative process." Politico reports that "while authorities are aware of future attacks being discussed by the militia groups that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, it's unclear how developed or serious the intelligence around those plans may be." No date for President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress has been set. Pittman previously apologized in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot for "our failings," and on Thursday, she told lawmakers that officials knew there was a "likelihood for violence by extremists," though she also said that "no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol." More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • Kyler Murray donated 60,000 meals to Texas food bank during devastating winter storm

    The Arizona Cardinals quarterback said the power at his Texas home was going in and out during the winter storm last week.

  • GOP defections spiked in several states in the aftermath of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Defections from the Republican Party have spiked in several key states in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Bloomberg reports. In Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania around 57,000 voters combined have left the GOP in the weeks following the attack, which many people consider to have been inspired by former President Donald Trump. That number is small compared to the more than 74 million people who voted for Trump last year, but it could still have an effect on the shape of the party going forward and strengthen the former president's base within the GOP's ranks, Bloomberg notes. The data also indicates that departures are much more significant among Republicans than Democrats. Per Bloomberg, there's always been some fluctuation, but in North Carolina, for example, Democratic and Republican voters had been leaving their parties at roughly the same rate as recently as December 2020. In the days and weeks after Jan. 6, however, the Republican numbers shot up dramatically, while the Democratic figures remained steady. And in Colorado, 11 Republicans have left for every Democrat. Read more about GOP defection data and how it could alter the political landscape in swing states at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe GOP's apathy for governing is being exposedThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • After Receiving Text Calling Her a 'Moron,' Woman Reports Capitol Rioter Ex-Boyfriend to FBI

    The arrest warrant is peppered with photos of the suspect, Richard Michetti, in and out of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6

  • PGA Tour commissioner: Tiger Woods' wellbeing more important than golf now

    Woods has months of recovery ahead of him, and that's just to be able to walk again.

  • As players prep for WGC, minds focused on Tiger Woods' health, not career

    Players at this week's WGC event are more focused on Tiger Woods' physical recovery than his return to the game.

  • Josh Jung, other Texas Rangers prospects like to ‘train dirty.’ That’s a good thing

    The 2019 first-round pick said the phrase has become a motto and helps young players make necessary improvements.

  • German-Lebanese skateboarders train for the Olympics

    These skateboarders are preparing for the Tokyo OlympicsLocation: Munich, GermanyPacel and Ali Khachab are raising money to build their own skate hallas they hope to represent Lebanon at the Olympics(SOUNDBITE) (German) 27-YEAR-OLD GERMAN-LEBANESE CITIZEN WHO WILL BE COMPETING FOR LEBANON IN SKATE-BOARDING IN THE OLYMPICS, PACEL KHACHAB, SAYING:"If you want to be prepared for the Olympics then it's important that you have a place to train and there hasn't been an indoor skate hall in Munich for the last 12 years. / And in Lebanon there isn't a single skate park, at least not in Beirut. We'd like to change that so that if we are successful in setting up our skate hall here and maybe have some success in the Olympics, then we would love to build a skate park in Lebanon and if possible especially in our home town in Beirut."Location: Lebanon, BeirutThe pair have raised over $28,000and hope to have their indoor skate hall up and running by April

  • Texas energy grid CEO says he would've done nothing different in winter storm blackouts

    "I believe the operators on our team did everything that they could," ERCOT president Bill Magness told the Texas state Senate.

  • Agent says Russell Wilson would accept a trade only to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears

    Agent Mark Rodgers has confirmed to ESPN something that PFT reported 13 days ago: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has not yet requested a trade. But Rodgers took it a huge step farther. Wilson told ESPN that Wilson wants to play in Seattle “but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to [more]

  • RJ Cutler on his Billie Eilish film: ‘She belongs to the world now and that’s a lot to carry’

    The documentary maker talks to Annabel Nugent about shooting ‘a family story’, the ‘miraculous’ relationship between the singer and her brother Finneas, seeing them in conflict, and capturing Eilish at that ‘life moment where you have one foot in childhood and one in adulthood’

  • Billie Eilish thought Orlando Bloom was ‘just some dude’ when she was introduced to him

    19-year-old star is seen Googling pictures of the Pirates of the Caribbean star after meeting him and fiancee Katy Perry

  • How the 2021 winter storm happened

    ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog and ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman join Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner and NOAA meteorologist Jeff Evans to explain how the 2021 Winter Storm formed and what this means for the future of Texas weather.

  • Jill Biden opens up about divorce in first solo interview as first lady

    Jill Biden offers comforting advice to Kelly Clarkson, telling the singer and talk-show host who is going through a divorce that things happen for the best and that life will eventually "look better." The first lady - a divorcee herself - also reveals what she looks forward to when Covid-19 clears up and explains why women should take time for themselves every day, as she does. She spoke during an interview with Clarkson that is set to air nationally on Thursday. Clarkson recently brought her show to the White House for a socially distant conversation with Biden in the East Room. NBC released interview excerpts on Wednesday, including a clip of the first lady offering comforting words about carrying on after a relationship breakup. Citing her late mother’s advice, she tells Clarkson things happen for a reason. She also says her divorce freed her to meet Joe Biden and have a family with him. "My mother always said to me things are going to look better, tomorrow," Jill Biden said, encouraging Clarkson to "take one day at a time, and things will get better." "I look back on it now, and I think, you know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe," she continued. "I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best and I think, Kelly, over time, I don’t know how long it’s been for you, but I think, over time, you heal, and you’re going to be surprised and I can’t wait until that day comes for you." Clarkson has spoken in other interviews about the pain of her public breakup. She filed for divorce last year from Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. They have two children. After marrying Joe Biden, Jill Biden helped raise his sons Beau and Hunter after their mother and baby sister died in a car crash in 1972. The couple later had a daughter, Ashley. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. The Bidens also have six grandchildren. During her first solo television interview, Jill Biden also discussed her interest in education, military families, cancer research and healing the country. She also answered questions from members of the show’s virtual audience. "Maybe go have a martini and some french fries," she told one audience participant who asked what she would do when Covid-19 clears up. She explained why she loves to exercise and carves out time for herself. "I run, I bike. It clears my head, so that’s really important to me and I think all women should have something, it doesn’t have to be exercise, although hopefully it would be," she said. "Just to take a moment for yourself." "So I get up early, and that’s my time that I have for myself," Biden said.

  • NY District Attorney Receives Trump’s Tax Records – and There Are ‘Millions of Pages’

    At last, CNN reports, the New York District Attorney's offices have received former President Donald Trump's tax returns for the period from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as supporting...

  • Stephen Colbert Burns Capitol Riot Suspects One By One

    "The Late Show" host gave those charged in the pro-Trump insurrection 15 more minutes of infamy in his "Seditionist Roundup."

  • TaxAct vs. TurboTax: Which Is the Best Tax Software?

    Preparing and filing your taxes isn't usually a pleasant experience -- unless you're expecting to receive a large tax refund. On top of paying a large portion of your income to the government, you'll...

  • Biden to visit Texans battered by deadly winter storm, upset with state leaders

    President Biden's visit to Texas comes as many are angry at state leaders and still recovering after losing power and water.

  • Sasse Hits Becerra over ‘Complete Nonsense Answer’ on Nuns Suit

    Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) criticized California attorney general Xavier Becerra’s comments on his suit involving a group of Catholic nuns, during a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Becerra sued the federal government in 2017 to reimpose an Obamacare mandate ordering insurance providers to make contraceptives available. The Little Sisters of the Poor, a non-profit religious organization of Catholic nuns, fought the suit in court because of their objection to the contraception mandate. As a result, the State of California ended up suing the Little Sisters of the Poor, in an ongoing case currently under review in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Earlier in the hearing on Wednesday, Becerra claimed that he “never sued any nuns” during his tenure as attorney general. “You actually sued the federal government who had given an exemption to the nuns. Can you explain what the Little Sisters of the Poor were doing wrong?” Sasse asked Becerra on Wednesday. “Our problem was that the federal government was not abiding by the law as we saw it…and we took action…so that California could administer its programs to make sure that the Affordable Care Act continued to work,” Becerra said. Sasse called the response a “complete nonsense answer.” “What you’re saying isn’t true,” Sasse said. “You say you didn’t sue the nuns, you sued the federal government that was keeping you from making sure that the nuns had to buy contraceptive insurance. Were the nuns going to get pregnant?” Becerra responded, “The federal government took actions and changed the way we would administer the programs that we had under the Affordable Care Act. Our actions related to how providers are providing services to the people of California.”

  • Ex-Olympic gymnastics coach faces human trafficking, other charges

    Former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert has been charged with multiple felony counts of human trafficking, sexual assault and other crimes. Court filings in Eaton County, Mich., accuse Geddert, 63, of 24 crimes that include forced labor, recruiting minors for forced labor, molestation of a teen and racketeering. Dana Nessel, Michigan's attorney general, was scheduled to hold a news conference later Thursday.