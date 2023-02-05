Acting Chief Matthew McBirney to be appointed fire chief, mayor announces

Matthew McBirney

Aurora − Acting Fire Chief Matthew McBirney will be appointed the city's fire chief, succeeding longtime Chief David Barnes, who retired in August.

McBirney previously served as assistant fire chief and has more than 25 years of experience with Aurora, Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said in a news release announcing the appointment.

"Matt McBirney has great experience and integrity and a longstanding commitment to this community," Womer Benjamin said in the release. "l am confident he will serve the city well."

McBirney's appointment is subject to confirmation by council at its Feb. 13 meeting. He will be paid an annual salary of S121,000.

A search was conducted through the Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association, which solicited and reviewed applications and interviewed candidates. A search committee — comprised of council members Dennis Kovach and Peter French, Law Director Dean DePiero, Personnel Director and chief of staff Karen Pope, and Aurora resident Dennis Mervis —interviewed finalists and made recommendations to Womer Benjamin. Under the Aurora charter the mayor appoints department heads.

McBirney received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Cincinnati and Anna Maria College, respectively, and has earned many certifications and credentials including Ohio fire chief. He is a certified EMT/paramedic, fire safety inspector, fire instructor and level 2 firefighter.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Acting Chief Matthew McBirney to be appointed fire chief in Aurora