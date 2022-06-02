Acting DA: Meyersdale drug sting sending a 'message'

A drug sting in Meyersdale Borough launched by the Somerset County District Attorney's Office netted a "massive" methamphetamine confiscation and resulted in drug charges against a 53-year-old Berlin man.

Stephen Andrew Walker, Division Street, was arrested on drug charges during a sting operation on Beachley Street south of 10th Avenue in Meyersdale Borough May 24.

Walker was charged with felony intent to deliver and is currently in Somerset County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. His next court hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to the court dockets.

The drug sting was a collaborative effort of investigators from Metzgar’s office, the Somerset County Drug Task Force and Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police.

“This seizure would not have been possible without the brave law enforcement who risked their safety to take these drugs off of our streets, and I cannot thank them enough,” said Metzgar.

"Law enforcement was successful in seizing over one pound of suspected methamphetamine," she said.

During a later communication Thursday, Metzgar said, ”Detective (Michael) Volk indicated that he believes the street value of the drugs to be about $45,000, when sold in gram bags."

According to trooper Matthew Evans in a probable-cause affidavit, three controlled purchases for meth from Walter was made in April.

Then on May 23, Evans said he contacted Walter through his cell phone and arranged for a meeting to purchase a pound of meth. Walter made Evans drive around in circles before the sale, Evans wrote. Walter had Evans stop his vehicle at 9th and Broadway, made a call, and a short time later a man approached the vehicle and handed a box through the window to Walter. Walter than pulled a package of meth from the box, according to the affidavit.

“Drug dealing in this county will not be tolerated and I am proud to work hard to help put dangerous drug dealers behind bars," Metzgar wrote in a statement. "I hope this operation sends the message to others who may contemplate dealing in our county,” she said.

