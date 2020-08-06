Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to testify on federal agents' actions in Portland protests

WASHINGTON – Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf will testify Thursday before a Senate panel on his agency's use of federal agents in response to Portland protests following the death of George Floyd.

Administration officials said officers, tasked with protecting the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, Oregon, have been subjected to threats and attacks from protesters. But local and state officials say the federal government's presence in the city fueled violence as officers clashed nightly with the crowd.

During a testimony earlier this week before a Senate subcommittee, acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said officials support the right to gather peacefully, but that's not what happened in Portland.

Chad Wolf of the Department of Homeland Security says that if federal authorities left Portland, Ore., protesters would burn the courthouse down.

"Rioters are not protesters and protesters are not rioters," Cuccinelli said, according to a prepared statement.

Wolf's testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee comes a week after Oregon and federal authorities reached an agreement to begin withdrawing agents from Portland. Wolf said earlier that the department's agents would remain in Portland to protect the federal courthouse and other buildings, and that they would rely on state police to deal with violent protesters outside fence lines.

The use of Homeland Security resources has raised questions from legal and other experts who say the department's officers and agents – typically tasked with patrolling remote border locations, enforcing immigration laws and investigating national security threats – are unfit to police an urban area.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is sending dozens more federal officers and agents to other cities where they say violent crime has worsened. Officials sought to draw a distinction between this effort and the federal government's response in Portland, describing the new deployments as an expansion of a federal initiative meant to help local and state officials fight crime.

The Justice Department is sending more than 200 federal agents and officers to Chicago and more than 100 to Albuquerque, Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee. Officials said the deployments are part of an expansion of Operation Legend, a crime initiative that was launched in Kansas City, Missouri last month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DHS Secretary Chad Wolf testifies on federal agents in Portland