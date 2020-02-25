Acting DHS secretary falsely claims flu is just as deadly as the coronavirus

Tim O'Donnell

He was just a little bit off on that one.

During Senate testimony Tuesday, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was grilled by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) about the United States' preparedness for a potential coronavirus outbreak. At one point Kennedy asked Wolf about the virus' fatality rate, which Wolf said was likely somewhere between 1.5 and 2 percent. He then veered off course by telling Kennedy that the flu's fatality rate is in the same ballpark, which is not correct or even particularly close.



Kennedy didn't seem convinced, but opted not to press Wolf more on the flu stats. That didn't mean he let him off the hook generally, however. The senator was not pleased with Wolf's answers to a number of his questions and reportedly grew visibly irate at times, The Hill reports.

The Trump administration as a whole has taken some criticism for what some perceive to be a lackadaisical, overly-optimistic response to the outbreak.

More stories from theweek.com
Harvard scientist predicts coronavirus will infect up to 70 percent of humanity
Democratic candidates yell, interrupt each other during most chaotic debate yet
Bloomberg accidentally claims to have 'bought' the 2018 midterm results