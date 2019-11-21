Exclusive: Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf makes unannounced visit to privately funded border wall

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf made an unpublicized visit Wednesday to the site of a privately constructed border wall during his first official trip to the southern border, Yahoo News has confirmed.

The stop at the half-mile stretch of crowdfunded steel bollard fencing, which was built without permits this spring on private land in Sunland Park, N.M., was not mentioned in a media advisory sent by the DHS press office ahead of Wolf’s trip to El Paso, Texas, where he was slated to “participate in an operational tour of DHS facilities on the southwest border, meet with local DHS leadership, survey new border wall construction, and meet with state, local and community officials.”

However, a DHS spokesperson, who declined to speak on the record, confirmed to Yahoo News that Wolf did, in fact, stop by the private wall in Sunland Park, where he spoke to the owner of the property and an engineer from the construction company that built it.

“They wanted to see what we built, they wanted to inspect it,” Brian Kolfage, founder and president of We Build the Wall, the nonprofit group behind the project, told Yahoo News. “They’re interested in what we’re doing and future projects.”

A construction crew works on a private border wall in May at Sunland Park, N.M., as pictured from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. (Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters) More

Kolfage, who launched a GoFundMe campaign last December to raise money for President Trump’s border wall, informed Yahoo News on Wednesday of Wolf’s plan to visit the site of We Build the Wall’s first completed structure in Sunland Park. Kolfage said that his organization has been in communication with officials at DHS for months, and that members of We Build the Wall’s board met with Wolf in Washington, D.C., last week. Kolfage declined to say who, specifically, from We Build the Wall was at the meeting, but the group’s board includes prominent supporters and associates of the president, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, Blackwater USA founder Erik Prince and Kris Kobach, the aggressively anti-immigrant former Kansas secretary of state and current Senate candidate.

The DHS spokesperson did not confirm last week’s Washington meeting with Wolf, who was sworn in last Wednesday as the department’s fifth acting secretary under Trump. Additional questions from Yahoo News about conversations between We Build the Wall and DHS officials also went unanswered. At a Wednesday press conference in El Paso, however, Wolf appeared to indicate his support for such independent efforts.

“I welcome all that want to be part of the solution,” Wolf said in response to a question from reporters about We Build the Wall’s latest effort to build a new section of border wall on private land along the Rio Grande in South Texas.

“Obviously, when you’re talking about a border wall system, you have to do that in close connection with CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection], the Army Corps of Engineers and the like. The requirements that they have are pretty robust. … It has to meet certain requirements,” Wolf told reporters. “So if there are going to be private entities that do that, we want to make sure that we’re talking to them, and I know the chief and others are doing that each and every day.”

At the same press conference, El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez praised We Build the Wall’s first completed section in Sunland Park.

“When that wall got built, everything changed for us and we were able to manage border enforcement actions there even better,” said Chavez, who accompanied Wolf to the half-mile fence, located on the southern edge of an inactive brickyard owned by an 85-year-old Air Force veteran.