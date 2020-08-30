Acting homeland security secretary faults state officials for Oregon, Wisconsin protest violence

After bursts of violence, including at least three deaths, erupted amid racial justice protests in Oregon and Wisconsin this past week, the acting chief of the Department of Homeland Security said Sunday that state and local leaders in the two states are standing in the way of law enforcement officials.

"If the governor had taken action early on, after day one, day two of some of that violent activity occurring there, we probably -- a lot of this could have been avoided," acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said on ABC's "This Week," referring to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where two people were killed during protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police last weekend.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Illinois, who was captured on video in Kenosha armed with a rifle, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths. Another person was killed in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday amid clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters, who have been demonstrating in the city for several months.

"I think this points to a larger issue that we've seen in Portland for the last three months. And that is local and state officials, not allowing law enforcement to do their job and really to bring this violent activity night after night after night to a close," Wolf told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl. "We've asked the governor, we've asked the mayor to step in. They don't have the resources."

Federal law enforcement agents were deployed to the city in July, against the wishes of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, to protect property, including a federal courthouse, according to Wolf. But local leaders and protesters argue that the agents, from DHS, the U.S. Marshal Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were antagonistic and amplified the violence and destruction.

"We will be happy to provide resources to bring this violence to an end … across the ideological spectrum left or right, the violence needs to end." Wolf said Sunday, adding a message to local officials, "If you see this activity, take early action, bring law and order to your streets, and we can address and really avoid some of the violent activity that we're seeing."

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced his intention to officially nominate Wolf to be secretary of homeland security after he served over nine months in an acting capacity. The decision came following a Government Accountability Office report labeling Wolf's initial elevation to the acting secretary role as "invalid" because the department's order of succession was changed by his predecessor, who himself was not designated to serve as acting secretary after former Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned in April 2019. As a result, some congressional Democrats have questioned the legality of Wolf's actions since assuming the acting secretary title.

Wolf was the subject of criticism later that day after a naturalization ceremony he participated in at the White House was later broadcast during the Republican National Convention -- one of several instances during the convention in which executive branch officials engaged in political activity, a potential Hatch Act violation. The White House argued that there was no wrongdoing because the non-political citizenship event was pre-recorded and made publicly available and the Republican National Committee simply chose to air it during the convention.

On Sunday, Karl pressed Wolf about whether he knew that the naturalization ceremony that he led at the White House would be aired as part of the RNC.

"No," Wolf said.

