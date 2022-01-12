Acting Mayor Johnson announces public safety plan to tackle gun violence, car thefts and reckless driving in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, right, shares his plans about improving public safety in Milwaukee at a news conference at the Milwaukee Public Library Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., on Wednesday.

With Milwaukee's Police Chief Jeffrey Norman standing by his side, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced sweeping policy proposals Wednesday to help combat crime as Milwaukee faces rising homicides, gun violence, car thefts and reckless driving.

In the newly released strategy, the acting mayor aims to ramp up the city's law enforcement — including maintaining its level of sworn officers — to deal with the rising number of violent crimes, create resources to promote community healing and provide neighborhood-level support to address the root causes of violence in Milwaukee.

"Milwaukee is in the midst of violence that is both unacceptable as well as unsustainable for the city," he said at a news conference at the Milwaukee Public Library Mitchell Street Branch.

"The trauma affects too many people," he said. "And too many people have lost their lives, including kids, including children in our community."

Johnson's pronouncement comes after Milwaukee had another record-breaking year of homicides in 2021, with 205 reported killings. The previous year reported 190 homicides — more than double the number in 2019.

Additionally, more than 11,500 vehicles were stolen across Milwaukee in 2021 and 65 people died as a result of reckless driving last year, according to Johnson.

Some of the new initiatives aim to work toward more long-term and sustainable approaches to improving health and safety across the city, including:

Maintaining the number of sworn police officers with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Increasing investments in reduced reckless driving and vehicle thefts. Johnson most recently presented his Safe Street Design, Traffic Enforcement, Accountability, Neighborhood Engagement, and Demand Progress plan (STAND).

Additional training for the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments on diversity, cultural sensitivity, use of force and mental illness.

Working with the county to secure state and private funding for Crisis Assessment Response Team mental health services.

Investing more money into the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

Utilizing $22 million in Opioid Settlement funds to prevent substance abuse and overdoses.

Distributing gun locks and increasing public education efforts to promote safe and responsible gun ownership. There will be a focus on unregulated gun sales as well as restricting residents who are convicted of domestic violence from possessing firearms.

The city aims to work with Republicans in the state Legislature to tighten up on firearms and explore possible reforms to the cash bail system.

Johnson — facing a stiff primary challenge in February to fill out the term of former Mayor Tom Barrett, who is the newly appointed ambassador to Luxembourg — wants to draw on state and federal funding, as well as community support, to help bolster citywide efforts to tackle Milwaukee's growing public safety concerns.

With a promise to maintain policing staffing levels, Johnson is seeking additional financial assistance from the state.

The city’s Police Department reported a loss of roughly 180 officers due to city budget cuts and attrition during the last two years. In 2021, there were 1,686 sworn officers.

While Gov. Tony Evers funneled $8 million to the city's Office of Violence Prevention, Johnson said he is also looking to additionally invest more than $5 million to help expand programs. He anticipates the money will come from the second tranche of money from the federally funded American Rescue Plan Act.

Norman applauded Johnson, calling his plan the most comprehensive effort he has seen from any administration he has worked with during the 26 years on the job.

"We're doing our part. But as I speak to you all, it is a collaborative effort with our community. The hand is out. But it must be grabbed," he said.

The initiatives come at a time when trust in law enforcement is at an all-time low across the nation. Jeff Fleming, the acting mayor's spokesperson, acknowledged this distrust and recognized that a lot needs to be done in order to rebuild this trust.

"Community healing is essential," he said, noting that the mayor's new strategy is a positive step in the right direction.

