Acting Met police chief who hid identities of partygate offenders accused of lack of transparency

Sir Stephen House has been accused of a lack of transparency over the partygate scandal - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sir Stephen House, the Acting Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has been accused of failing on transparency after continuing to oversee a policy of hiding the identities of partygate offenders.

The Metropolitan Police, which has been investigating Covid breaches in Downing Street since January, previously said it was looking into 12 events over eight dates.

But on Thursday, when Operation Hillman was brought to a close, the force said only that an unknown number of events on eight dates were found to have breached regulations and that 126 fines were issued.

The lack of transparency is to protect the privacy and identities of those who were fined for breaking the law.

Thursday’s announcement was the most significant for Sir Stephen since he took over as temporary Commissioner, following the impromptu departure of Dame Cressida Dick last month. Updates about the number partygate fines issued were also announced on his watch.

Sir Stephen, who faced controversy in his last role at Police Scotland, will lead the country’s largest force until a suitable replacement is found and approved by the Home Secretary. It is not known whether Sir Stephen has applied for the permanent Commissioner role.

'They have merely confused us further'

Nazir Afzal, the former chief prosecutor for north-west England, criticised Sir Stephen’s handling of the latest partygate development. He said it has “merely confused” the British public further.

“Stephen House had an opportunity with this to put clear water between him and Cressida, but has failed,” he said.

“The lack of transparency has compounded the perception that the Met Police have been less than rational in their decision-making.

“We’re left with the ridiculous conclusion that the Prime Minister ‘legally’ attended ‘illegal’ events. We know nothing of the reasoning behind the decisions. We do not know what culpability, if any, for example, the most senior civil servant in the land, Simon Case, has.

“We do not know whether the police on duty in Downing Street were aware and told to turn a blind eye, and by whom. We do not know why more serious offences such as ‘misconduct in public office’ weren’t considered or, if they were, why they haven’t been charged.

“They have merely confused us further.”

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were fined over partygate, but the names of many officials to be reprimanded are not known - Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Over an 11-month period, some days during the partygate scandal saw more than one event take place in either Whitehall or Downing Street.

On December 17 2020, three events took place - including a gathering in the Cabinet Office where civil servants held an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary’s private office.

There was also a leaving party for Kate Josephs, the outgoing head of the Civil Service Covid taskforce, who later received a fine. The third gathering was in Downing Street for the departure of a No 10 official.

But in its latest announcement, the Metropolitan Police would not confirm which events broke the rules and whether some did not.

This is the second transparency row that the Metropolitan Police has faced, after it was accused of hiding behind privacy rules introduced in the wake of the Leveson inquiry.

In March, when the first set of fines were issued, the force refused to identify any individuals who received them - claiming that to do so would be a breach of a nationally approved policy.

But the College of Policing, which wrote the policy, insisted the rules were meant only as guidance. It added that police forces must apply proportionality when considering what information to keep from the public.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation was “thorough and impartial”, adding: “We will not be releasing or confirming the identity of anyone involved in this investigation or providing further details of our findings, in line with the approach we’ve taken throughout the pandemic.”