Acting Navy secretary is out after bungled firing of USS Theodore Roosevelt's captain

WASHINGTON – Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly was forced to resign after he mishandled the firing of the captain of the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, sources with knowledge of the decision have confirmed.

Modly offered to resign, according to a Capitol Hill source, and Defense secretary Mark Esper accepted, according to a Defense staffer, neither of whom were authorized to speak publicly.

Modly survived his initial decision to fire Capt. Brett Crozier after the aircraft carrier's skipper, whose leaked email to Navy officials showed him pleading for help as the coronavirus swept through the Roosevelt's 4,800-member crew. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, voiced support for Modly's move.

But Modly's decision to fly to Guam to visit sailors and explain his decision in a profanity-laced speech proved to be his undoing. He apologized Monday for his speech.

Modly had disparaged the former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, calling him "too naive or too stupid" to command the stricken aircraft carrier before issuing a remarkable apology taking back the insults.

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly testifies during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee about about ongoing reports of substandard housing conditions in Washington, on Capitol Hill. More

"Let me be clear, I do not think Capt. Brett Crozier is naive or stupid," Modly said, according to the statement released by the Navy. "I think, and always believed him to be the opposite."

Modly's speech immediately drew fire from Capitol Hill, with numerous lawmakers calling for his ouster.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Modly's ouster.

The last Navy Secretary, Richard Spencer, was fired for his handling of another controversial case. That one involved Trump’s intervention in the case of Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallager, the Navy SEAL accused of war crimes. He was acquitted of murder but convicted of posing with a corpse.

More than 150 sailors among the 4,800-member crew of the Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19. Crozier is one of them, according to The New York Times. The Navy has tested 61% of the crew and evacuated nearly 2,000 of them, placing them in quarantine in Guam, where the ship is docked.

The Roosevelt is the only coronavirus-stricken ship deployed – Guam is not its home port. The other ships have not left their home ports. The affected sailors from the other ships have been isolated.

However, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to larger ships, and the Navy does not know how many smaller vessels at sea might be affected, said Sen. Richard Bluementhal, D-Conn. and also a member of the Armed Services Committee. The Defense official agreed that testing is limited but said deployed ships have had limited or no contact with the outside world and are considered low risk.

