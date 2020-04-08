Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has resigned after calling captain 'stupid.' Here's what we know.

WASHINGTON — Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday after his handling of the firing of an aircraft carrier captain who asked for help with a coronavirus outbreak was scrutinized.

Modly came under fire and was called upon by Democratic lawmakers to resign after remarks made during his address to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt were reported, revealing he had called former Capt. Brett Crozier "too naive or too stupid" to command the stricken aircraft carrier.

The acting secretary later apologized, but his decision to fly to Guam to visit sailors and explain his decision in a profanity-laced speech proved to be his undoing.

Here's a timeline of what happened, and what we know about the events leading to Modly's resignation:

Week of March 24: First coronavirus cases detected on board

The Navy first reported on March 24 that three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt had tested positive and been airlifted to a hospital in the Pacific.

Cases of coronavirus multiplied rapidly and 15 more sailors tested positive a few days later, prompting testing for all of the approximately 5,000 sailors aboard, according to Navy and Defense officials. By March 26, as the ship docked in Guam for a scheduled visit, that number had jumped to 23 sailors.

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said at the time the Roosevelt remained capable of its missions.

Earlier in March, the Roosevelt had stopped in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak was mounting but had not yet reached pandemic status. Navy officials have said they don't know whether sailors contracted the virus there, but the possibility remains.

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly testifies during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee about about ongoing reports of substandard housing conditions in Washington, on Capitol Hill. More

March 30: Captain pleads with Navy to evacuate ship

A letter dated March 30 from Crozier, the ship's captain, asked Navy officials to do more to address the "accelerating" coronavirus outbreak on the ship, which had afflicted dozens of sailors by that point.

Crozier said that "decisive action" was required to prevent deaths from the coronavirus, and that the sailors on board were currently unable to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines because of the ship's close quarters.

'Sailors do not need to die': Captain of aircraft carrier asks U.S. Navy to evacuate crew amid COVID-19 outbreak

"Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure," Crozier wrote. "Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the TR is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those Sailors entrusted to our care."

Crozier asked that about 90% of the ship's crew be taken ashore in Guam and isolated and 10% remain to operate the essential functions of the aircraft carrier.

March 31-April 1: Letter leaks, officials say they're working on it

Crozier's letter was first published by the San Francisco Chronicle March 31, and Navy officials were pressed to respond to concerns over the sailors' safety.

"I heard about the letter from Capt. Crozier this morning, I know that our command organization has been aware or this for about 24 hours and we have been working actually the last seven days to move those sailors off the ship and get them into accommodations in Guam," Modly said, noting that bed space was an issue.

Outbreak escalates: Navy says it can't empty Roosevelt amid coronavirus because of its weapons, nuclear reactor

As of midday on April 1, 93 crew members had tested positive for the virus, and 593 tested negative, according to Modly, but only 24% had been tested.

"We already have nearly 1,000 personnel off the ship right now. And in the next couple of days, we expect to have about 2,700 of them off the ship," Modly said.