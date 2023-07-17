Acting as Paxton impeachment judge, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issues sweeping gag order

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gavels in the Senate on June 20 at the state Capitol in Austin. Credit: Joe Timmerman/The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday issued a wide-ranging gag order ahead of the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, saying “out-of-court statements” by both sides could jeopardize the trial in the Texas Senate.

The order, which went into immediate effect, cites what Patrick called “particularly egregious” statements that “pose a serious and imminent threat” to the impartiality of Paxton’s trial, which begins Sept. 5.

Violators can be found in contempt of court and punished with up to six months in a county jail and a fine of up to $500, the gag order said.

The order prohibits parties — including members of the Senate and House and their staffs, witnesses and attorneys — from making statements that they “reasonably should know” will have a “substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing the trial.”

That includes, among other statements, those “concerning the expected testimony” or “character, reputation or credibility” of witnesses, parties or attorneys involved in the trial, and “any opinion” as to whether the articles of impeachment should be dismissed or sustained, the gag order said.

The order cites comments made by attorneys for both Paxton and the House impeachment managers, including Paxton lead attorney Tony Buzbee’s claims that the House investigation was an “evil, illegal and unprecedented weaponization of state power,” and claims by lead prosecutor Rusty Hardin that his team had uncovered allegations that “will blow your mind.”

Patrick, who is acting as judge in the impeachment trial, was required to issue a gag order under impeachment rules that were established by the Texas Senate last month.

This is a developing story.

Disclosure: Tony Buzbee and Rustin Hardin have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

