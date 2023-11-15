Acting on tip, Clever school officials find loaded gun in a student's locker Wednesday

Clever Superintendent Brian Breeden confirmed Wednesday that a student brought a loaded gun to the "ele-middle" school, which serves preschool through eighth grade.

Breeden said a teacher received a tip from a student at 11:15 a.m. that there was another student "in possession of a firearm" on the campus.

"School resource officers and administrators were immediately alerted, a lockdown was issued, the student was isolated, and a weapon was found in the student’s locker," he said in a statement.

"The student was removed from campus and placed in the custody of the juvenile office."

The handgun was loaded but no other details were released.

"This is a situation we hope would never happen on our campus, but it is why we have safety protocols in place," he said.

Breeden said the district encourages students and employees to speak up if they see anything suspicious. "We are grateful that our students did just that."

Brian Breeden

"While we do not have any indication the student had any intention to harm anyone or had any plan to do so, we know a safe environment is essential, and we take this situation extremely seriously," he said.

Breeden said the incident violates the state’s Safe Schools Act and the student faces discipline outlined in the board policy, which starts with an automatic out-of-school suspension. Depending on the circumstances, it can also result in expulsion.

The student who allegedly brought the handgun to school was a middle school boy. No other details including age were released.

The district is making counselors available for students who want to talk about the incident.

The Clever Police Department referred questions to the school district. The News-Leader left a message seeking comment with Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole.

