Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Pricing of $27.5 Million Public Offering

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or "the Company") today announced the pricing of the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 183,333,334 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at a public offering price of $0.15 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent).

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 27,500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from this offering to Actinium are expected to be approximately $27.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Actinium. Actinium intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to complete its ongoing pivotal, Phase 3 SIERRA trial for its lead product candidate, Iomab-B, and support its BLA filing. Net proceeds from this offering will also be used to progress Phase 1 trials from its refocused CD33 program to the proof of concept stage and support its AWE Technology Platform, Iomab-ACT program, research and development and general working capital needs.

The securities described above are being offered by Actinium pursuant to a shelf registration statement (Registration No. 333-216748) filed by Actinium with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that became effective on October 12, 2017. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or by email to placements@hcwco.com.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for our ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With our ARC approach, we seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, Iomab-B is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SIERRA trial is over fifty percent enrolled and promising single-agent, feasibility and safety data has been highlighted at ASH, TCT, ASCO and SOHO annual meetings. Beyond Iomab-B, we are developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc.