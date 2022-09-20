Action 9 discovers more issues with LaserShip delivery company

Months after a manager was arrested and charged for stealing items from the delivery company he worked for, customers are still complaining about orders that never arrived.

Action 9 has been investigating Charlotte-based LaserShip for more than a year after multiple customers said they never received their orders.

In April, police charged a LaserShip warehouse manager, Jarvas Foster, with felony larceny by employee. Foster is accused of stealing 11 items from the warehouse.

Jermaine Geter thought the arrest would solve the problem, but he told Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke that he ordered shoes and sweatsuits months after Foster’s arrest and still hasn’t received the items from LaserShip. One shipment was supposed to be delivered on Sept. 5, and another on Sept. 12.

The tracking information said both shipments made it to the LaserShip facility in Charlotte, but neither have made it to Geter’s house.

Geter told Stoogenke he works from home and gets a notification from his Ring camera anytime someone comes to his door.

“That’s all it boils down to: I order it; I want to receive it,” he said.

He complained to the seller who refunded him for the first order. He’s hoping a refund is coming for the second one as well.

Stoogenke contacted LaserShip about the latest complaints. The company did not respond in time for this report.

Stoogenke says no matter what company delivers your package, your relationship is with the seller and not the carrier.

In the cases Action 9 has followed, the sellers have been quick to refund customers.

