Action 9 tests how fast government fixes potholes

Drivers often complain to Action 9 about potholes damaging their cars, but the government is only responsible if two things happen.

First, the government had to know about the pothole, and second, it had to have a reasonable amount of time to fix it.

So Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke put that to the test. How long does it take the government to fix a pothole?

Jason found a few potholes along Highway 51 in Matthews and reported them. He filed the reports as a regular driver and not representing Channel 9.

The state patched them all in about 10 days, Stoogenke found.

Here’s how you can report potholes:

In Charlotte, you can dial 311 or click this link.

In Matthews, you can report potholes on city-managed streets by calling 704-708-1279.

In North Carolina, report potholes on Department of Transportation-managed roads at this link.

In South Carolina, report potholes on Department of Transportation-managed roads at this link.






