Action expected in Western NC, Asheville health care monopoly suit; Mission HCA defendant

ASHEVILLE - A 2021 state lawsuit alleging a for-profit health care giant is using a monopoly to charge strikingly higher rates in Western North Carolina, even as the quality-of-care declines, is set to spark back to life.

The class action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, which bought the nonprofit Asheville-based Mission Health for $1.9 billion in 2019, was filed in Buncombe County Superior Court but is now being heard by N.C. Business Court Judge Mark Davis.

Davis slowed the case in 2023 after a similar suit in federal court against HCA reached a key point when the company sought to have the federal case dismissed. U.S. District Court Judge Martin Reidinger for the Western District of N.C. denied HCA's motion Feb. 21, siding with plaintiffs who are local governments Asheville, Buncombe County, Brevard and Madison County.

In a Feb. 23, 2023, order Davis said "within 15 days of the federal court’s ruling" parties were to work together to set out a proposed schedule for sharing information about witnesses and evidence they intend to use in trial.

As of Feb. 26 no statement had been made by Davis giving next steps in the case. But class action attorney John Hughes sought to draw attention to the important federal court decision by filing a copy of it in the state case.

"As one of the attorneys for the civil plaintiff in the state anti-trust case, we are closely evaluating the ruling by Judge Reidinger and determining our next steps," said Hughes, a Salisbury lawyer who declined further comment because the matter was currently being litigated.

The Citizen Times reached out to attorneys for the Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA, including Dana Lumsden of Charlotte.

In their complaint filed Aug. 10, 2021, six WNC residents, including well-known chef Katie Button, pointed to reports of declining quality and higher costs that included caesarian sections that they said cost more than two times the state average.

"An out-of-state corporation has used its market power to cut quality and raise prices," one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, Mona Lisa Wallace of Salisbury, said at the time. "Mission Health was once the crown jewel of N.C.'s healthcare system. In filing this action, the plaintiffs seek to have HCA live up to its promises of providing affordable health care in WNC."

But HCA have said the monopoly charges don't hold water and that the suit is really just an attempt to thwart the legal sale of the hospital.

"The issue at the heart of the complaint, even if never expressly acknowledged as such, is plaintiffs' dissatisfaction with HCA's acquisition of Mission Health's assets in 2019," defense attorney David Hawisher said in a 2021 filing. "Plaintiffs are attempting to use N.C.'s antitrust laws to attack that acquisition and (perhaps) even unwind it, even though the acquisition was vetted thoroughly and approved by both the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the State of N.C."

Since the filing of the complaint HCA has made motions to dismiss in 2021 and 2022. Davis dismissed some aspects of the case but allowed others to move forward. In his ruling on the 2022 motion, for example, Davis agreed with defendants and dismissed the claim that HCA became a monopoly when it bought Mission. But in the motion to dismiss the claim HCA was maintaining a monopoly by engaging in noncompetitive practices, the business court judge sided with plaintiff's, denying the motion.

Other legal actions involving HCA include a Dec. 14, 2023, suit by N.C. Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein who said the company failed to provide the level of emergency and cancer care it agreed to when it purchased Mission.

HCA has responded, blaming emergency department problems on issues such as building design by former owners Mission. The company denied oncology staffing was inadequate.

