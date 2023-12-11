Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan emcees Community Nutcracker’s Patron Party after final performance

Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan emceed the Community Nutcracker’s Patron Party on Saturday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax is the media partner of the Jacksonville Community Nutcracker, and the Patron Party followed the final performance of the company’s 32nd annual season at the Florida Theatre.

The Patron Party was held to celebrate the Community Nutcracker’s successful season, honor patrons and give special recognition to their senior students through scholarships.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant served as the community storyteller earlier in the week as well!

Action News Jax was honored as their key media partner and is committed to supporting the community.

Read: Toddler shot inside home by outside bullets in Durkeeville neighborhood, JSO says

Read: Cleveland Browns beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.