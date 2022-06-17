Action News Jax, local organizations compile list of Jacksonville-area black-owned businesses

Action News Jax originally published this list in 2020 and is republishing it now ahead of the Juneteenth holiday.

To give the people of Jacksonville tangible steps in making strides towards equality, some local organizations have compiled lists of black-owned businesses.

“One way to help the current fight for equality is to support our city’s black-owned restaurants and businesses,” Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews wrote on its website.

Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews’ list of black-owned restaurants features businesses such as Cool Moose Cafe, Munchies and Da Real Ting.

On its Instagram, 904 Happy Hour featured in a post called “Black Owned Eats in Jax” businesses like Farmhouse Chicken & Donuts, Honey Dripper Hutt and Khloe’s Kitchen.

Action News Jax also received viewer-submitted suggestions of Jacksonville black-owned businesses, including The Sweetest Sisters and Mixson With Shay.

If you know of other black-owned businesses (or lists of black-owned businesses) we should add to the list below, email us at web@actionnewsjax.com with a name of the business, website link and short description of services or products.

Amthyst a clothing boutique that offers celebrity inspired looks for women of all sizes.

My Season Chicken and Ribs serves up barbecue on Lem Turner Road.

ADQM Solutions helps businesses solve problems and engage the community.

Mobile Technology on the Move repair for desktops, laptops and printers.

Powerhouse Realty in Orange Park offers full service brokerage and a cash back rebate to hometown heroes including military, police, firefighters, teachers and doctors.

Moglory Hair Extensions serves women of all ages and color. Moglory founder Kadeesha Towers said her hairline was inspired by her mother, who lost a battle to cancer on April 15, 2020. Towers uses her profits to donates wigs to cancer patients.

Junior Year Media offers podcast production and consultation.

Royalty Vending LLC is a vending machine service in Jacksonville.

Floyd the Fixer offers elegant carpentry, custom cabinets and custom built-ins.

NOOK StrEat Foodtruck serves up Cajun and Soul Food.

Party Dash sells party supplies and themed party boxes that come with everything you need to get your kid’s party set up.

Perspectives Anew Therapy specializes in working with people who have experienced trauma, depression, post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

Massage Trinity has over 15 years of experience relaxation massage to neuromuscular, hot stone, lymphatic drainage, sports massage, cupping, stretching and so much more.

Oshi the Nail Place is a full service nail salon that welcomes guests that are high-risk for a safe pedicure.

MG Computer Repair provides quality computer repair for desktops, laptops, & printers. They also install network cabling or setup wireless connectivity for home or small businesses.

A customer submitted Meineke Car Care Center #2784 in Jacksonville Beach after they had “the best experience with professionalism from the owner, mechanic and staff.”

B. Masline Custom Installation LLC provides custom installations to residential and commercial properties which include bathroom/kitchen remodels, flooring, outdoor transformations and custom handmade cabinetry.

Salon 180 on Dunn Avenue offers the latest hairstyles.

Randeez Nuts boils unique flavors of quality fresh peanuts.

The Sugar Fix, LLC specializes in natural body products and promote skin health and wellness. All products leave the skin soft and silky. They are affordable and easy to use.

D J and P Cleaning Services provide residential and commercial cleaning services in Jacksonville and surrounding areas. We also service St. Mary’s, Kingsland and Brunswick, Georgia.

Glam Beauty Bar & Spa is a black owned Spa that specializes in corrective skincare.

Ashley Riley offers a local wedding officiate service that offers Intimate local wedding and elopement Services to couples who want to avoid the hassle and expenses of large weddings.

ND Glam Studio, located in Jacksonville provides facials, including advanced treatments such as chemical peels and dermaplaning, eyelash extensions, waxing, and semi-permanent makeup microshading and BB glow.

Vanessa Hayward Events LLC is a boutique wedding and event planning company.

KW Capital Investments LLC offers professional mortgage note services and unsecured personal loans from $10,000 up to $400,000.

Grand Reve Financial LLC does bookkeeping, tax, payroll and insurance services.

Masline Construction is a small but fast-growing construction company located in the Jacksonville area. They specialize in all types of commercial and residential projects from restaurant build-outs to custom home builds.

Gloriously Crowned Naturals LLC specializes in natural hair products that leave the hair looking and feeling lovely.

Herbun Energy, LLC are herbal products that promote a holistic and wholesome lifestyle. Products that are amazing for the whole family.

Culture Architects LLC focuses on operational improvement, contact center optimization and employee engagement.

Candles of Essence sells hand-poured candles and wax melts.

Gaddy Heating and Air Conditioning LLC is a black-owned, veteran-owned business that provides HVAC service and maintenance. They are licensed and insured to provide these services for Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.

The Crown Up, LLC is an apparel line bringing kids’ fashions, fun craft ideas, books, events and so much more. Created to inspire the youth to always wear your crowns and rock it with style.

Bottles Up Bartending Service, LLC is a Limited Liability Company that specializes in providing Bartending Services for any event needed.

Beautiful Goddess Essentials, LLC is a new haircare company based in Jacksonville FL, and the ingredients used are a collection of plant-based products inspired by Ayurvedic hair and skincare traditions.

Lavish Lash Boutique LLC for mink lash extensions.

African Love Kitchen food truck serves up homemade fresh African food by Tanzanian chef Ibrahim Mahem. Chef uses his love for his culture in his creations to make you feel his homeland in every bite.

Sug’r Rush LLC specializes in made from scratch (homestyle) sweets, candy confections, and treats for all occasions.

Glass Chariot Boutique is a black-owned business in Jacksonville, Florida. It is a women’s clothing online boutique committed to being your source for the newest trends, and timeless looks with excellent customer service.

Good Food 247 is a catering company that is passionate about bringing good quality food to you. They love what theydo and enjoy making dinner time an unforgettable experience

A-Primo Pressure Washing LLC provides pressure washing for home or commercial.

SG Jones International is a construction equipment rental company.

Kravegan is a vegan food truck.

Grenville Kitchen follows a plant-based philosophy; making meals that consist of whole grains (rice, quinoa, kamut, etc), beans, potatoes, vegetables and fruit.

Devine Yogi Baked Goods is a bakery that uses healthy ingredients.

Splendid Works Of Art creates handmade crochet earrings and accessories that are beautifully designed.

Glorious Glow makes handmade body butter and scrubs.

Beautiful Goddess Essentials, LLC., uses plant-based products that help prevent hair fall, assist with hair follicle regeneration, nourish hair roots and scalp, condition hair and scalp, thicken hair strands, and helps strength and grow healthy hair.

The Rift VR says it caters parties and team building for organizations, or simply the place for nice, friendly get togethers. Social distancing and sanitation has always been its policy prior to COVID-19, the business told Action News Jax. The business has different rooms designated for private parties and all of the equipment is disinfected after each use. It also offers educational VR experiences also.

Beauty Studios by J Sha’Day, located on Jacksonville’s Westside offers several different services such as: hair-cutting, hair coloring, styling, custom wigs, natural hair extensions such as goddess locs, bohemian locs, faux locs, natural loc maintenance, to name a few. It also offers spa-like treatments such as waxing and other forms of hair removal services, nail treatments, facials, skin care treatments and so much more. It also has private suites and booth rentals available for hair stylists, make-up artists, nail technicians, massage therapists, and aestheticians. To book an appointment, click here .

K’s Diamond Shine LLC, provides janitorial cleaning services covering Clay, Duval, St Johns County counties and more. The owner says they have 11 years of commercial cleaning experience and two of their top priorities are sanitation and customer satisfaction.

DisputeQueen Credit Improvement helps clients improve their scores and leverage their credit to become first-time home buyers.

Bob’s Famous BBQ takes pride in using the right ingredients, taking their time and honoring the traditions that got them in to barbecue.

Faith Auto Sales is a used car dealership located on the Northside of Jacksonville.

MTG Direct provides residential, manufactured and commercial lending in all of Florida and Tennessee.

LMS Dream Cleaning and Painting Service specializes in all residential & commercial cleaning and painting needs.

Belle Époque Realty Services LLC offers realty and full property management services.

Unity Christian Arts offers dance lessons on the Northside and Southside of Jacksonville, as well as virtual classes available all over the world.

Rayvoncreates.com is a three-in-one business providing graphic design, photography, and makeup services located on the Northside of Jacksonville.

For the Breast of Us says its mission is to uplift women of color affected by breast cancer by sharing stories that educate, inspire and connect.

Full Circle Innovations LLC is a black-owned welding business based out of Jacksonville. The business is owned by Bryne Malone.

Helping Families LLC is a non-medical home care business, license 233178. It provides homemaker, companion and respite care. It services Duval, Clay and Nassau counties provide companionship to the injured, the cognitive impaired, the disabled and seniors accompany appointment, light cleaning and other companion services.

Caribbean Queens Catering & Takeout (904-609-4129) is owned by Deborah Queen Little. She has restaurants located in Jacksonville, Fla. and Warner Robins, Ga.

Masline Construction is a “small but fast growing construction company located in the Jacksonville area. We specialize in all types of commercial and residential projects from restaurant build-outs to custom home builds. We pride ourselves on quality, craftsmanship, and credibility.”

Raymond Saylor CPA: www.raysaylorcpapc.com

Dr. Doctor Disc lnjury and Spinal Care Clinic PA. Two locations: 4103 Moncrief Rd. Jacksonville, Fl. 32209 and 115 W. 8TH Street Jacksonville, Fl. 32209.

MAI Leadership Academy located at 4027 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209 phone: (855) 624-5323.

R&R Inside & Out Profesional Services located at 9550 Priory Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Phone: 904 614 0584.

Translucent Design is an online branding, graphics, and website design company.

Cupcake Connection Bakery and Decor is a full service bakery and an event planner and decorator located at 5876 Norwood Avenue.

Majestic Event Complex is an all inclusive event center located at 5870 Norwood Avenue. Owner Ladreeka Atwater can be reached at 904-299-5111.

Per Jhanè Boutique is an online women’s clothing boutique.

First Coast Sign Language Interpreting, LLC. “provides American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreters, Spoken Language Interpreters (for over 25 different languages), and Document Translation Services” locally and nationwide. Its goal is to facilitate accurate communication between parties whose primary language is not English by providing qualified and certified interpreters. It strives to assist companies by mitigating risk and liability while broadening their clientele base.

Wine Down Beauty Skin Care is a vegan, wine-infused skin care line currently making wine-infused body butters, body scrubs and coffee scrubs.

Ego Shades is a sunglasses and accessories business.

Tiffany of TKOverby Business Consulting, LLC says TKOverby Business Consulting is an award-winning, minority, woman-owned business that provides entrepreneurs, start-up companies, and small businesses branding and marketing services, relevant to current market trends. Through the “TKO Experience” our clients receive a step by step plan to help them achieve excellence in business development, marketing, social media management, and virtual personal assistance. We also provide coaching, facilitation and workshops for business owners, organizations and corporations in a one on one, group or conference style setting.

Kay, the owner of Kay Krafts, LLC. says Kay Krafts creates custom everything from digital media to ashtrays and lighters. Also, She brands everyday items with business logos and/or business names. She presses T-shirts and also offers adult games as well. Find Kay Krafts on Facebook, and @ShopKayKrafts on Instagram.

Fae’s BBQ is a black-owned Food truck in Jacksonville FL. Voted JaxBest BBQ in 2019 and an avid supporter of The American Cancer Society and other local non-profits. Phone: 904-474-9090

JLSpinning Indoor Cycling Studio is a black-owned fitness business that offers hip hop indoor spinning classes and aerobics to meet your fitness needs.

The goal of the Straight and Narrow Project, Inc., that is based out of Jacksonville, is to align all (both male and female) youth on a path that ensures comprehensive growth, leads to prospective success, which will guide us to positively impact the lives of students.

Sunny Heels www.sunnyheels.shop Women shoes, and Accessories “Honey I have heels Higher than your standards.”

Aspiring Kids Tutoring is located in Springfield at 121 E. 8th Street, Suite #17. It offers affordable private tutoring services, exam preparation, and homework assistance in reading and math for K-12 students.

Jam Website Designs offers services for website packages, design and print, business consulting, professional resumes, and more.

Parizkloset is a small, black-owned little girls boutique that sells clothes and purses for ages newborn-10/12.

Sweet Dreams Sleepover Party Rentals is a “sleepover glamping” rental service for both children and adults.

Luxetumblers has custom-detailed designs on stainless steel cups and tumblers of all types and sizes.

JMJ Stylez is a salon that specializes in natural hair, color, and extension services. It is located at 8110 Lem Turner Rd Suite 4 (904-813-7637)

Diaper Bank provides low-income families in Northeast Florida with an adequate supply of diapers in order to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy.

Main Connection Hair and Nail Salon, owned by Stacey Brightwell, a certified Hair Loss Specialist, is located off North Main Street for over 20 plus years of service. Specializing in hair loss, custom color and cuts services, natural hair, extensions and protective styling. Restoring Hair to its most healthiest state is its priority.

Divine Glam Studio offers skin care treatments, full body waxing including brazilians, lash extensions and brow tinting. It is located in the Regency Business Center.

Glam Hair Studio, located on Jacksonville’s Southside, offers several different services such as: relaxers, haircuts, hair color, custom wigs, natural hairstyles, braids and extensions. Additional spa-like treatments such as waxing, facials and lash extensions are also available. Private suites and booths are available for hair stylists, make-up artists, nail technicians and aestheticians.

Pretty Tenda’s Mobile Bartending, LLC, provide mobile bartending services for any event type.

Makeup Craze Beauty located on North Main Street in Jacksonville offers makeup, facials, lash extensions and waxing services.

Twentyxx Divas Salon, located on Normandy Boulevard, offers many services such as: quickweaves, frontal installs, natural hair care, nails, makeup and more.

Chanel, owner of Living Beauty Florals, provides floral arrangements in Jacksonville.

Dapper D’s Cigars is introducing a black and veteran-owned cigar lounge that will be located in the River City Marketplace area near the airport in Jacksonville. It is currently selling cigars online at dapperdscigars.com and will have the official grand opening in August.

Foot Pain Doctors of Jacksonville treats and diagnoses foot and ankle disorders. The business offers house calls and says all insurances are accepted.

Coffee N Cars on North Main Street offers upscale professional car detailing and is also a coffee shop.

Mygani LLC is a social enterprise that sells inspirational products for women and girls of color such as clutches, bags, mugs and more.

Murray Consulting Agency develops accountable workplaces and exceptional service cultures. Services offered: Credit Unions/Corporations. Churches/Non-Profits. “Our goal is to maximize the potential abilities of your leaders and staff to exceed your organization’s goals. We will achieve this by providing you with individual care and tailoring our services to your specific needs,” the agency said.

Diamond Eyez Photography is based in Downtown Springfield in Jacksonville. It offers Birthday Glamour Portrait Sessions for teens and adults.