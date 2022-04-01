Action News Law and Safety Expert examines whether police followed protocols in fatal car chase





WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Five-year-old Vanity Cabrera is dead after her mother allegedly led police on a chase Thursday evening.

Officers chased Pamela Cabrera for 30 miles, reaching speeds upwards of 90 mph.

Cabrera is suspected of kidnapping her daughter Vanity.

Police are allowed to pursue a vehicle in situations of suspected kidnapping under JSO policy.

Police are also required to terminate a pursuit if the risk to the public outweighs the risk posed by a suspect evading capture according to JSO policy.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert, Dale Carson, says it’s difficult to determine whether police should have terminated the pursuit in this case.

