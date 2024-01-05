Can actions of overbearing Florida Legislature have deadly unintended consequences?

It all started when Treasure Coast resident Andrew Karacsonyi reported his neighbor, Michael Roberts, for alleged code violations related to some home construction work Roberts was doing.

State law doesn't allow people to report code complaints anonymously, so Roberts knew who had "dropped a dime" on him. That sparked a feud between the two men that ended with Roberts fatally shooting Karacsonyi two years ago outside his Stuart home.

Although prosecutors ruled the shooting was in self-defense, it's fair to wonder if the tragic situation could have been avoided if state lawmakers could have simply left it up to city and county officials around Florida to determine the best way to handle code complaints.

Maybe the Stuart City Commission would have decided it doesn't matter who reports a violation, as long as the complaint is valid. Maybe Karacsonyi would be alive today.

It's just one example of the Florida Legislature meddling with an issue better left to local officials to handle. There are plenty of others.

Is it reasonable for city and county governments to limits the types of fertilizers people can use on their lawns, and when, to protect water quality in the Indian River Lagoon?

The Florida Legislature doesn't seem to think so. Last year, it restricted local governments from enacting new laws, or strengthening existing ones, to limit fertilizer use. The moratorium on new local fertilizer laws is supposed to be temporary, but environmentalists are worried the state eventually will replace city and county ordinances with its own weaker regulations.

Then there are the numerous ways state legislators are trying to supersede local officials' authority to regulate growth and development within communities.

One of the most obvious examples is a requirement that comprehensive plans adopted by local governments accommodate growth projected by the state. Thus, growth becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy cities and counties are powerless to stop.

Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo spent a year as president of the Florida League of Cities, competing her term in 2023. Setting a very low bar, Caraballo dubbed last spring's legislative session a success because some bills that would have weakened the powers of city and county government leaders didn't get approved.

Some of the bills would have prohibited nonpartisan local elections, significantly raised the amounts citizens could recover through lawsuits against local governments, sharply limited the time cities and counties have to review building permit applications and limited local governments' ability to regulate vacation rentals in their communities.

But that was only a temporary victory. Some, if not all, of those bills are likely to resurface in one form or another during the legislative session that's scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Community members rally outside the Martin County administration building against a possible change to the rural lifestyle land-use designation, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at 2401 SE Monterey Rd. in Stuart. Tuesday morning, commissioners are considering a change that would amend the rural lifestyle category to allow development on at least 3,000 acres within 6,000 feet of an urban services boundary. The rule presently allows development on at least 1,000 acres adjacent to an urban services boundary.

It's amazing how quickly some of our legislators forget their roots. Many of them began their political careers at the local levels of government, working as county commissioners, city council members or mayors.

They probably chafed then at "Big Government in Tallahassee" telling them what to do. In state office, they probably grumble when Congress passes "unfunded mandates" along to them.

Even so, they see nothing wrong with passing laws that preempt local government action.

A one size-fits-all approach to governing seldom works. Port St. Lucie is a different community from Stuart, Fort Pierce or Vero Beach. It's certainly different from Pensacola, Jacksonville or Key West, too.

So why are state lawmakers so fixated with trying to solve local problems? It's not like they don't have anything better to do.

Legislators need to figure out ways to help the people who buy homeowners insurance policies as much as the companies that sell them. Legislators should continue to work on solutions to the state's affordable housing crisis. While they're at it, they might want to come up for ideas for making our communities more sustainable in response to climate changes.

Rather than suggesting new bills for our legislators to consider during this session, we're going to make one simple request. Well, two requests, but they're interrelated:

One, respect the home rule powers local governments are supposed to have and don't pass new laws that interfere or usurp them.

Two, start repealing laws that take away authority best left to the discretion of local officials.

"First, do no harm," is a doctors' credo, but it can work just as well for state legislators, too.

Editorials published by TCPalm/Treasure Coast Newspapers are decided collectively by its editorial board. To respond to this editorial with a letter to the editor, email up to 300 words to TCNLetters@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Local home rule power essential, Florida Legislature must respect it