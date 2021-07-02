Actions of woman in store lead to drug, theft arrest

Jul. 1—Deputies responding to a report of a woman in a store's restroom not wanting to leave the property led to the arrest of a suspect charged with possessing methamphetamine and stolen property.

Tammy Kay Lowthorn, 47, 433 Houston Rd., was charged with possession of meth, theft of merchandise, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served an attachment for failure to appear in court.

The incident took place Friday around 10:20 p.m. at the Dollar General Store on Hwy. 127 S., according to Deputy Morgan Alvarez' report.

When Alvarez arrived on the scene, he made contact with a woman in the store's restroom who had trouble answering the deputy's questions. Alvarez wrote that the woman told him she had used meth a couple of hours prior to his contact with her.

After Lowhorn was informed of the bench warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in court, a search of property found in the restroom with her yielded a glass drug pipe, clothing valued at $25.79 that she had not purchased and a gram of meth.

Lowhorn was then taken to the Justice Center where she was booked on the charges and given a court date for General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com