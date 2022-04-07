Actis Nearing Deal for Welspun’s $400 Million Road Assets

Baiju Kalesh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Actis is nearing a deal to acquire a portfolio of road assets from India’s Welspun Group for about $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The buyout firm is in advanced talks for the assets and is set to beat out a number of rival bidders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

A deal could give the conglomerate’s road portfolio an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, one of the people said. An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, the person said.

Shares in its listed Welspun Enterprises Ltd. unit climbed 1% as of 9:16 a.m. in Mumbai. The stock rose as much as 9.2% after the Bloomberg News report on Wednesday.

Talks could still fall apart and other bidders could emerge, the people said. Representatives for Actis and Welspun Group declined to comment.

Welspun Group has businesses spanning textiles, pipes, infrastructure and steelmaking and employs more than 26,000 people, according to its website. Welspun Enterprises built the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway and has six so-called hybrid annuity model road projects with the Indian government covering over 200 kilometers, the website shows.

In 2004 Actis was spun out of British International Investment, the U.K. government’s development-finance institution known at the time as CDC Group. Actis has raised about $24 billion since inception, according to its website.

(Updates with share price move in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Coal and Oil Paid for in Yuan to Start Flowing to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian coal and oil paid for in yuan is about to start flowing into China as the two countries try to maintain their energy trade in the face of growing international outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, th

  • Microsoft Hawks Windows 11 as the Answer to Hybrid Workplaces

    (Bloomberg) -- The shift to working from home during the pandemic fueled a resurgence in demand for personal computers. Now Microsoft Corp. is hoping a partial return to the office will spur sales of its latest Windows operating system.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stock

  • In Wealthy U.S. Suburbs, There’s Not Much of a Housing Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- In most of the U.S., housing markets are exuberant. In some of the country’s priciest neighborhoods, they’re relatively subdued. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUpscale suburbs of Washington, D.C., and wealthy Ne

  • How China’s Top Quants Bought the Dip When Everybody Panicked

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s stock market plunged last month, one of the nation’s biggest algorithm-driven hedge funds says it bought the dip.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemShanghai Minghong Investment Management Co., which man

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • Fintech Stocks Look Cheap. Why It Could Be Time to Buy.

    Wells Fargo picked up coverage of 14 fintech stocks, urging investors to pick them up now before they become more expensive.

  • Citi Slashes Alibaba's Price Target By 12% As COVID Resurgence Looks To Dampen Growth

    Citi analyst Alicia Yap lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to $177 from $200 (59.5% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares. Amid the widening spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns, the analyst thinks overall economic activities in China have been negatively affected, which has drained Alibaba's profit growth. Yap notes the COVID impact will drag into Q1 and possibly delay the recovery trend. Alibaba has also likely slowed investment subsidies, given cost o

  • Amazon workers' union win could drive more activism in Silicon Valley

    The successful Amazon union vote in Staten Island could spread to the rest of Big Tech.

  • Joe Manchin’s Advice for Testifying Oil Execs: Fly Commercial to DC

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin offered unsolicited advice to oil executives set for a grilling Wednesday on Capitol Hill: Have your “game on,” be ready to respond to complaints about windfall profits amid the war in Ukraine -- and don’t arrive in a corporate jet.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid De

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Drop on Post-Fed Growth Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Thursday after the Federal Reserve outlined plans to pare its balance sheet by more than $1 trillion a year while hiking interest rates, a campaign to curb inflation that could hit economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall

  • Jennifer Lopez calls this anti-aging serum 'magic in a bottle' — and it's on sale

    "Look at my skin! It has cleared up; it is glowy, it is luminescent, I just want to keep putting on more and more."

  • US Justice Department indicts Russian media baron for sanction violations

    ‘It does not matter how far you sail your yacht,’ warns Attorney General Merrick Garland. ‘The Justice Department will use every available tool to find you, disrupt your plots, and hold you accountable’

  • US and allies in Europe set to announce new sanctions on Russia

    The U.S. and its European allies are set to impose stiff new sanctions on Wednesday.

  • Guinness Maker Diageo Ends Bond Market Abstinence With Multi-Part Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc is returning to Europe’s market for new bonds for the first time since 2020.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksPutin’s Pet Warlord Doubles Down in UkraineThe maker of Guinness beer and Smirnoff vodka is selling at least 1.6 billion euros ($

  • Carlyle raises $4.6 billion for second credit fund

    (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Wednesday it has raised $4.6 billion for its second credit fund that provides debt financing to companies, including family-owned businesses and private equity-backed firms. The fund has already invested $3.8 billion of its available capital in 22 businesses across North America and Europe, Alex Popov, Carlyle's head of illiquid credit strategies, said in an interview. It is nearly double the size of the inaugural fund, which collected $2.4 billion from investors in 2019 and had generated a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 15% as of the end of last year.

  • AI is explaining itself to humans. And it's paying off

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn boosted subscription revenue by 8% after arming its sales team with artificial intelligence software that not only predicts clients at risk of canceling, but also explains how it arrived at its conclusion. The system, introduced last July and described in a LinkedIn blog post https://engineering.linkedin.com/blog/2022/the-journey-to-build-an-explainable-ai-driven-recommendation-sys on Wednesday, marks a breakthrough in getting AI to "show its work" in a helpful way. While AI scientists have no problem designing systems that make accurate predictions on all sorts of business outcomes, they are discovering that to make those tools more effective for human operators, the AI may need to explain itself through another algorithm.

  • Japan welcomes Ukrainian refugees

    STORY: The refugees, aged between six and 66-years-old, were seen arriving at Tokyo's International Airport on a special government plane that was arranged by Japan's foreign minister during a trip to Poland.They join about 400 other Ukrainian refugees already in Japan, most of them having entered on a 90-day visa, which they can then convert to a special one-year working visa. Officials have not said if Japan will lay on more special flights or how many refugees might be allowed in.Japanese resident, Hironori Murakami said he strongly support the government's gesture, and hoped that Japan would open its door to more refugees.Another resident, Mayumi Oogaki said she believes the Japanese government should have acted sooner to protect refugees from crime and to help relieve the burden on countries surrounding Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Black Knight Exploring a Potential Sale Following Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage lending software and analytics provider Black Knight Inc. is exploring a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Ami

  • Citi Strategists Say Curve Inversion Tends to Signal Stock Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- While a yield curve inversion is a warning sign of recession, it’s usually followed by a rise in U.S. stocks, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionHisto