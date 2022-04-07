Actis Nearing Deal for Welspun’s $400 Million Road Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Actis is nearing a deal to acquire a portfolio of road assets from India’s Welspun Group for about $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The buyout firm is in advanced talks for the assets and is set to beat out a number of rival bidders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

A deal could give the conglomerate’s road portfolio an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, one of the people said. An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, the person said.

Shares in its listed Welspun Enterprises Ltd. unit climbed 1% as of 9:16 a.m. in Mumbai. The stock rose as much as 9.2% after the Bloomberg News report on Wednesday.

Talks could still fall apart and other bidders could emerge, the people said. Representatives for Actis and Welspun Group declined to comment.

Welspun Group has businesses spanning textiles, pipes, infrastructure and steelmaking and employs more than 26,000 people, according to its website. Welspun Enterprises built the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway and has six so-called hybrid annuity model road projects with the Indian government covering over 200 kilometers, the website shows.

In 2004 Actis was spun out of British International Investment, the U.K. government’s development-finance institution known at the time as CDC Group. Actis has raised about $24 billion since inception, according to its website.

(Updates with share price move in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.