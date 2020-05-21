How to activate COVID-19 exposure notifications on your iPhone through the latest iOS update

You can enable the COVID-19 exposure notification API on your iPhone if it's updated to iOS 13.5.

Apple's latest iPhone software update includes a feature that could notify you of possible exposure to COVID-19.

You can only use the feature and access notifications for it once you've downloaded an authorized public health app that supports the software's contact-tracing technology.

Compatible health apps are not yet available, though many public health agencies have access to start creating them.

The iOS 13.5 update also includes an update for Face ID to accommodate wearing face masks, along with other small fixes related to COVID-19.

Apple's latest iPhone software update, iOS 13.5, includes an anticipated tech partnership between Apple and Google: COVID-19 exposure notification.

The feature uses Bluetooth and contact-tracing technology from authorized public health apps to alert users of a possible exposure to the virus. You'll receive a notification when you've come in contact with someone who has tested positive and has reported test results to a compatible health app. (Earlier this month, the companies released a preview of how the technology works to provide both accurate information and protect anonymity.)

Now that the software is available for installation, public health agencies can start incorporating the application programming interface (API) into their apps; 22 countries and three US states currently have access to begin doing so.

To enable the contact-tracing feature on your iPhone, you'll need to first update your device to iOS 13.5 as you normally would update it, through the "General" section of your Settings app. Once your iPhone installs the new software and restarts, you'll find the new COVID-19 notification feature at the top of the "Health" page in the "Privacy" section of your Settings app.

It's important to note, however, that until you are able to install a compatible public health app, the feature will remain off and you will not be able to receive notifications.

While the biggest new feature is by far these COVID-19 notifications, users may also find the update's other COVID-19-influenced features helpful, such as the simplified unlock process for Face ID devices to accommodate wearing face masks.

Here's how to update your device and enable the COVID-19 exposure notifications.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 13.5

If you have Automatic Updates turned on, your phone may have already updated to iOS 13.5. To check which software version you are currently using or to manually install the latest one, you'll need to access the "General" tab of your Settings app.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Locate the "General" tab and tap to open.

Find the "General" tab in your iPhone Settings. More

3. Tap "Software Update" at the top of the screen.

If you tap "About" you'll see what software version you're already using. If your software is up to date, this will read "iOS 13.5." Additionally, if you tap "Software Update" it will read "Your software is up to date."