Active 500-kilogram bomb discovered in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, local media report

FAB-500 aircraft bomb

The active bomb was found by locals working in the fields 23 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and 300 meters from the nearest residential buildings, reported Mash.

The area has been cordoned off and guarded. There were plans to defuse the bomb in the afternoon.

The FAB-500 high explosive bomb was developed in 1954. It is mainly used by the Russian Air Force, former Soviet republics, and importers of Russian weapons.

The bomb itself is unguided and weighs 500 kilograms.

