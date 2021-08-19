Washington DC: Active bomb threat near US Capitol

Multiple Capitol Hill office buildings have reportedly been evacuated

Police are investigating an "active bomb threat" near the US Capitol in Washington DC.

US Capitol Police said they were negotiating with the driver of a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress, across the street from the Capitol building and Supreme Court.

The motives of the driver remain unknown, they said.

Several office buildings have been evacuated. Congress is on recess, but some staff are working in the Capitol.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety.



Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Some members of staff on Capitol Hill were originally told to remain in place and shelter in offices.