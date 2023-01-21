Alabama man and Milwaukee woman arrested at an Oak Creek Motel 6 following standoff

A standoff at the Motel 6, located at 1201 W. College Ave., resulted in the arrest of the 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old Milwaukee girlfriend

The arrests ended a lengthy standoff at the motel, located at 1201 W. College Ave., where Oak Creek Police were assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

At 3:33 p.m. Friday, police sent a tweet saying they were continuing to work on an "active threat situation" near South 13th Street and West College Avenue but added they "have the incident contained/isolated." At 7:08 p.m., police said the intersection was now open.

According to a news release from Oak Creek Police, the incident began around 1 p.m. following "trouble with a customer." The customer refused to leave and remained in a room while threatening to harm employees and law enforcement, police said.

The building and immediately vicinity were evacuated and after "lengthy negotiations," law enforcement were able to take both the Alabama man and Milwaukee woman in custody, police said.

Oak Creek Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

