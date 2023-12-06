Active-duty Air Force reserve sergeant charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot

A North Texas man was arrested and charged with several felonies and misdemeanors, including assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release Wednesday.

Kyle Douglas McMahan, 41, of Watauga, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in D.C. with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement.

He is also charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

McMahan was arrested Wednesday in Dallas and will make his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Texas.

He is an active-duty staff sergeant in the United States Air Force Reserve, according to the release.

McMahan was identified in a video among a crowd of rioters illegally present on the Capitol grounds and in the building on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

McMahan was seen in the video wearing a red “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” baseball cap with the word “GOD” written at the top in marker along with a blue neck gaiter, a tan jacket, at times an army green ballistic helmet, a backpack, and an unknown rectangular object placed under his shirt, the release states.

He was also seen at the front of a group of rioters confronting law enforcement officers and “appearing to initiate four separate physical encounters with four different officers,” the release says.

In a video outside the Capitol building, McMahan is seen pushing an officer after a crowd fails to enter the east doors, according to the release.

He allegedly entered the building through the east doors and momentarily stopped in the rotunda lobby near the east stairs to speak to a group of people. He then entered the rotunda at around 2:40 p.m. and made a phone call, video shows. He exited and returned to the rotunda at around 2:50 p.m. and spoke with a group of people wearing ballistic helmets and ballistic vests, the release says.

Moments later, McMahan signaled other rioters to gather at the door of the rotunda, where law enforcement officers were stationed, authorities said. He resisted an officer’s attempt to make contact with his arm to distance him from another officer, according to the release.

While being pushed back by an officer, McMahan attempted to “swat” at another officer, the release says. He then grabbed the fingers of one of the officers, appearing to crush them in his hand, according to body-camera footage. Moments later, McMahan grabbed and pushed another officer’s arm in the rotunda in an attempt to push past them, authorities said.

At around 3:20 p.m., he spoke with an officer and then swatted the arm of the officer as he was attempting to create distance from McMahan, according to the allegations. As heard in a publicly available video, McMahan tells an officer, “You’re a traitor,” shortly before exiting the Capitol, the release says.

Days after the riot, McMahan wrote on social media, “I was there along with thousands of Patriots young, old, mean [sic] and women of all races wanting to take back our House from the corrupt government. For those that think we went in because of Trump is [sic] uninformed. We the people are the ones that need to rid our government of corruption, abuse and tyranny!”

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas assisted in the case.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Dallas-Fort Worth Resident Agency and the FBI’s Washington Field Offices. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 35 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,230 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.