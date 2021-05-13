Active-Duty Marine Charged for Fighting With a Cop During Capitol Riot

Pilar Melendez, Justin Rohrlich
·6 min read
FBI
FBI

An active-duty Marine Corps Major, who allegedly pushed a cop during the Capitol riot so thousands of fellow insurrections could enter the building, was among a fresh crop of alleged rioters to be hit with federal charges Thursday.

Christopher Warnagiris, a 40-year-old who has been stationed at the Marine Corps base in Quantico since last summer, has been hit with a slew of charges, including assaulting officers and obstruction of justice. He was arrested on Thursday in Virginia and is set to make a court appearance in the afternoon. He is one of dozens of current and former law enforcement officials charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Videos and photos showed Warnagiris—wearing a dark jacket with green zippers, a military green backpack, and gloves—trying to enter the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors with a slew of others. While Capitol Police officers attempted to hold the large crowd at bay, they eventually lost ground and a group of rioters managed to push the doors open, according to a criminal complaint. Warnagiris seemed to “use his body to keep the door partially open” to help others inside.

“As the struggle continued, several USCP officers repositioned themselves from the outside of the doorway to the inside and continued to try to stop the stream of individuals from entering the building,” the complaint states.

Former Navy SEAL Admits He Marched on Capitol on Jan. 6

Warnagiris got into a struggle with one officer positioned between him and the growing crowd inside, even after the officer ordered “him to get out of the doorway.” When Warnagiris didn’t comply, the officer said Warnagiris tried to push him out of the way—and Warnagiris pushed back “in an effort to maintain his position in the open door.”

Federal authorities said they were first tipped off to Warnagiris’ identity on March 16, when a member of the public recognized him in a batch of photos the FBI released asking for help. The witness told authorities that Warnagiris “was an active duty Marine officer” and said they had worked with him for about six months in 2019.

The next day, after confirming Warnagiris was an active service member, FBI agents went to his military command and interviewed a co-worker. That person said they had worked with Warnagiris for about nine months.

According to a 2018 article on the Marines website, Warnagiris was an operations officer for the U.S. landing force command element LHD Tonnere, a French Navy amphibious assault ship, as it began a two-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

Charges against three other alleged insurrectionists were also made public Thursday. Brittiany Angelina Dillon, who was arrested in D.C. on May 11; Hunter Palm, who was arrested in Denver, Colorado on May 12; and Michael Gareth Adams, who was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia on Apr. 22. In January, a relative of Palm’s wrote a letter to the FBI identifying him as one of the rioters, according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew J. Hamel. The filing says Palm called the unnamed family member on Jan. 6 and said he had gotten inside the Capitol building, where he “eventually entered a conference room with a long table and several chairs where he sat to rest.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Hunter Palm.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">FBI</div>

Hunter Palm.

FBI

In a follow-up interview with FBI agents, Palm admitted to being on the premises during the siege, the affidavit states. He handed over a flash drive with video from the day, which Palm confessed to having deleted from his cell phone, as well as the clothes he wore to the Capitol: a gray hoodie, jeans, an American flag hat, and a flag emblazoned with the words “TRUMP” and “Keep America Great.”The evidence Palm turned over doesn’t help his case. A criminal complaint states that, in one video, he can be seen approaching the Capitol building and shouting, “Stop the Steal!” In another, he walks inside and says, “We’re in the Capitol building.” Palm told agents that he was “pushed” inside. However, the affidavit says he can be seen walking freely into the Capitol, chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” He makes his way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room, as off-camera voices call out for her execution.

“You guys want a tour?” Palm asks the others, then sidles up to a laptop and says, “Who’s good at hacking? Who’s good at hacking?” After Palm sits down at the head of the conference room table, he puts his feet up and states, “I think I like my new dining room. I pay for it.”

Michael Gareth Adams—who brought his longboard to the riot and is the second skateboarder to face charges related to the events of Jan. 6—was also done in by footage of him breaching the Capitol. Members of the public provided “several” videos to investigators showing Adams entering restricted areas that day, an affidavit says.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Michael Adams.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">FBI</div>

Michael Adams.

FBI

After two associates of Adams’ said they couldn’t be sure it was him in the videos, Adams was ultimately identified by someone who said they were “100 percent sure” it was. If there was still any doubt, the FBI says it reviewed cell phone location data that placed Adams at the scene. He was released on bail following his arrest; the judge ordered him to stay away from D.C. except to meet with his lawyers or to attend court appearances.

Investigators homed in on Brittiany Angelina Dillon after searching another alleged rioter’s cell phone—and saw text messages between her and Bryan Betancur, who was arrested for storming the Capitol after a GPS ankle monitor he was wearing for a burglary conviction showed he was there.

“The DC Police have reached a new low...they shot someone near me. Please come home intact,” Dillon wrote to Betancur in one text, according to a criminal complaint.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Brittiany Angelina Dillon.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">FBI</div>

Brittiany Angelina Dillon.

FBI

In another message, Dillon wrote, “I was there. I got pepper sprayed at the door of the capital and tear gassed 3 times making my way up to it.” A third text Dillon sent reportedly stated, “I fought hard...I fell in the door and they tried to beat me with batons so I backed off and they pepper sprayed my eyes.”

Not only was Dillon seen on video recorded inside the Capitol that day, and placed at the scene by her cell phone and Gmail account, automatic license plate readers clocked her traveling from Maryland to D.C. and back again on the day of the riots.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot

    A U.S. Marine Corps major is the first active-duty member of the military charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Christopher Warnagiris, 40, a Marine Corps major from Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with federal crimes, including obstructing law enforcement officers during civil disorder and obstruction of justice. The FBI said Warnagiris has been stationed since last summer at the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Virginia.

  • Marine Corps officer arrested for assault in Jan. 6 riot

    An active-duty Marine Corps officer seen on camera scuffling with a police officer and helping other members of the pro-Trump mob force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been charged in the riot, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Maj. Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, Virginia, is the first active-duty service member to be charged in the insurrection, the Department of Justice said. Warnagiris, who has been stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico since last summer, was arrested Thursday in Virginia, prosecutors said.

  • Star Wars: Can Russia beat Tom Cruise to the first movie in space?

    Russia joined America on Thursday in a new space race to boldly go where no actors have gone before. Roscosmos, the Russian Space Agency, confirmed last night it would send an actress and a director to the International Space Station in October to make what they hope is the first feature film in the cosmos. But they face opposition from Tom Cruise, who has teamed up with Elon Musk in a bid to send the Mission Impossible actor to the International Space Station to also film a movie in October. Russia's film, Challenge, is a joint project of the state-owned Channel One, a private production company and Roscosmos, which is hoping to rekindle the Soviet-era reverence for space exploration. Konstantin Ernst, the director general of Channel One and the creative brain behind the opening and closing ceremonies for Russia’s 2014 Olympics in Sochi, said: “It's important for us not only to help Roscosmos with this project but also bring back all the energy, people’s love and passion about the subject of manned space flights." Russia's space agency has lost out to Nasa in recent years, which has launched ambitious plans for a return to the moon and a trip to Mars with the help of Mr Musk's Space X.

  • All but one Republican lawmaker left the floor during Liz Cheney's speech against Trump, CNN reports

    Rep. Liz Cheney gave a speech on the House floor blasting Trump and Republican lawmakers over false election claims.

  • Arizona Senate Republicans sign lease to continue vote audit

    Republicans in the Arizona Senate have signed a lease to continue their slow-moving audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County through the end of June. The state Senate and its contractors had rented the Veterans Memorial Coliseum through Friday, when they must vacate the old basketball arena because it is booked for high school graduations next week. Republicans have hired Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity firm, to oversee an unprecedented, partisan review of the 2020 election in Arizona’s largest county.

  • White House press secretary calls it "disturbing" to see Liz Cheney attacked for "speaking the truth"

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that it is "disturbing" see Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was ousted from her leadership position earlier in the day, "attacked for simply speaking the truth." Watch her comments.

  • Jewelry Designer Orianne Collins Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping Shoe Closet: VIDEO

    Orianne, whose 2008 divorce settlement from ex Phil Collins broke records, shares the surprising charitable twist behind her shoe-shopping habit

  • Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

    A man suspected of shooting three people in New York's Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, police said. Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody in a McDonald's parking lot near Jacksonville. (May 12)

  • Missing Texas Mom's SUV Found Submerged In Lake With Body Inside

    In the search for a missing mother, Texas investigators have discovered a body inside an SUV that was submerged in a lake. Erica Hernandez, 40, vanished on April 18 after she left a friend’s home in Houston. The Houston Police Department announced at a Tuesday press conference that they have recovered a black GMC Acadia inside a lake in Pearland. That SUV matches the make and model of the vehicle that Hernandez was last seen driving. The license plate numbers also match. The body has been sent to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office for a positive investigation. It’s not clear whether or not investigators believe that foul play is involved. Houston’s missing persons unit was canvassing the area when they noticed what “was consistent with a vehicle striking the curb” before entering the water. They asked the dive team to search the man-made lake as a result. “Our condolences go out to the family as they go through a painful time of waiting for a positive identification on one individual that was found inside the vehicle,” Deese said. Hernandez's family do not know why she would be in Pearland, which is about 15 miles away from Houston. She is the mother of three children, the youngest being a 3-year-old boy. “I mean, he was still asking for her just a few days ago,” her sister Ashley Hernandez told local outlet KHOU said of the toddler. “‘Is she coming back? When is she coming’?” Hernandez worked at Community Health Choice, in the insurance department. “She’s the type of mother who would do anything for us,” Hernandez’s 14-year-old daughter, Briza Armenta, told the Houston Chronicle.

  • Child, teen arrested in attack on older Asian man in San Leandro

    Police say the 11-year-old was driving a car stolen out of Oakland days after the attack.

  • House of the Dragon: Some Fans Think This Outlander Star Is Joining the GoT Prequel Show

    We are putting the pieces together….

  • Iran's former hardline president Ahmadinejad to run again

    Iran's hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday registered to run again in an election in June which is being seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country's clerical rulers. Vilified in the West for his questioning of the Holocaust, Ahmadinejad had to step down in 2013 because of term limit rules, when incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, won in a landslide. "People should be involved in Iran's decision-making process... We must all prepare ourselves for fundamental reform," state TV quoted Ahmadinejad as saying after submitting his registration.

  • Mads Mikkelsen Is Ready for Hollywood to Stop Casting Him as the Bad Guy

    The Danish star is grateful to mix franchise villains with deeper roles. Also: Why Leonardo Di Caprio will have to do the "Another Round" remake without him.

  • Deadlocked FEC reportedly declines to investigate Donald Trump Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with Russians

    The Federal Election Commission deadlocked 3-3 against opening an investigation into whether Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort illegally solicited foreign assistance during a Trump Tower meeting with Russian envoys in June 2016, Axios reports. The vote split along party lines, with the three Democratic commissioners voting to approve an investigation of campaign finance violations and the three Republican commissioners voting against it, reportedly on the technical grounds that the five-year statute of limitations expires in a few months. The tie means the FEC will drop the matter. The Trump campaign's motive for taking the meeting was to get proffered dirt on 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The FEC is working through a backlog of 2016 complaints, though little enforcement action is expected from any of the cases. All but one of the outstanding complaints have to do with former President Donald Trump's campaign. The deadlocked FEC also recently rejected an investigation into Trump's hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels right before the 2016 election. The FEC declined to comment on the Trump Tower case, but Democracy 21, one of the groups that filed the complaint, told Axios it had been notified of the case's closure. "There was nothing surprising about the notification," said Democracy 21's Fred Wertheimer. "Everyone in the system knows that the FEC will not enforce the law because the Republican commissioners do not want to enforce the law." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • Bodycam video shows a DC police officer being assaulted by Capitol rioters, with one yelling: 'I got one!'

    Footage obtained by CNN is from the bodycam worn during the insurrection by Officer Michael Fanone of the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

  • 5 QBs, 5 lingering questions for the offseason

    Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo's senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to get the insider's take on some of the league's most pressing QB issues: Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and more.

  • Bill Gates' Meetings with Jeffrey Epstein Are a 'Sore Spot' for Melinda Gates, Says Source

    Bill Gates has denied having any "business relationship or friendship" with Jeffrey Epstein

  • Hawaii man sentenced to supervision over Utah cyberstalking

    A Hawaii man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking a Utah family by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services including food deliveries, plumbers and prostitutes was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervision and ordered to adhere to strict limitations on use of the internet. Loren Okamura, 45, apologized while appearing from his home in Hawaii during a video conference hearing based out of U.S. District Court in Utah. Okamura said he was struggling with depression after his wife died when the cyberstalking occurred.

  • Suspect arrested in hammer attack on Asian woman near Times Square

    Ebony Jackson, 37, has been charged with two counts each of felony assault, felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and menacing.

  • AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

    "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.