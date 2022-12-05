Active duty soldier charged with DUI, indecent exposure at Martinez daycare

An active duty U.S. Army soldier recently was arrested after exposing himself while intoxicated in military uniform outside a Martinez daycare, according to authorities.

The 39-year-old Augusta man is charged with indecent exposure and driving under the influence, noted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

An employee of Oakbrook Country Daycare told deputies on Thursday she received a call that an unfamiliar car was parked in the daycare parking lot on the curb, according to an incident report. She said the windows were down and the male soldier appeared to be unconscious.

When she approached the car, she realized his pants were unzipped and he was exposing himself. After calling 911, the soldier "sped away" toward Evans to Locks Road, according to the report.

Deputies found him driving near Steven's Creek Elementary School, attempting to exit onto Evans to Locks Road, and pulled him over. Deputies said they found an empty bottle of vodka on the passenger floorboard.

The soldier was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

Authorities could not confirm if the soldier is currently stationed at Fort Gordon. The Augusta Chronicle reached out to Fort Gordon for comment, but did not receive an immediate response on Monday.

