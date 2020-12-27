Active-Duty Soldier Suspect in Illinois Mass Shooting

Richard Sisk

The suspect in the shooting deaths of three elderly patrons of a Rockford, Illinois bowling alley and the woundings of three others was believed to be an active duty member of the Army, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said Sunday.

O’Shea identified the suspect as 37-year-old Duke Martin, a Florida resident he described as an “active member” of the military who served in the Army.

There was no immediate response from the Defense Department confirming Martin’s duty status, but O’Shea said local authorities had checked with the Army on the suspect’s identity.

Martin was quickly taken into custody without incident by officers arriving at the scene in response to 911 calls of shots fired. He allegedly attempted to conceal two handguns in his possession as well as his identity, according to Shea and Winnebago County prosecutor J. Hanley.

Officers did not discharge their weapons in arresting Martin, O’Shea said.

The investigation was continuing, but as of Sunday morning “we don’t know why he [Martin] was in Rockford,” O’Shea said. He added that “I couldn’t speak to his motives or intent” in the shootings.

The shootings occurred Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. at the Don Carter Lanes in Rockford when the suspect opened fire both inside and outside the building, local police and county prosecutors said at a Sunday news conference.

The identities of the three killed and three wounded were not immediately disclosed, but O’Shea said the three killed were males ranging in age from 65 to 73.

Those wounded were a 14-year-old boy shot in the face and listed in stable condition; a 16-year-old girl shot in the shoulder who was expected to recover; and a 62-year-old man who was in critical condition, O’Shea said.

He said the two teenagers were at the bowling alley to pick up takeout food.

-- Richard Sisk can be reached at Richard.Sisk@military.com. 

    More than 70% of Americans remain unable to join the military due to obesity, education problems, or crime and drug records.