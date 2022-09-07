Active-duty US Army soldier arrested for suspected child-porn possession at Ft. Irwin

An active-duty U.S. Army soldier has been arrested at his home at Fort Irwin on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Sean Patrick Barlow II, a 33-year-old resident of the Mojave Desert military base, is being held at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on a $300,000 bail after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives, joined by Army investigators, served a warrant Tuesday at his home on the 9000 block of Langford Lake Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release Wednesday.

Several electronic devices were seized by officers while serving the search warrant at Barlow’s on-base home, the release states.

Barlow is set to appear in Victorville Superior Court at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to county booking details.

The Sheriff’s Department and Fort Irwin didn’t respond to requests for comment and further details Wednesday.

Cyber tip alerts authorities to case

The investigation began a month before the arrest, on Aug. 3, when sheriff’s Deputy James Sandles “received a Cyber Tip from (the) National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (referencing) possible child pornography,” according to the Sheriff’s Department release. “Through the investigation, it was confirmed the suspect, Sean Patrick Barlow II, who is active-duty military with the U.S. Army, downloaded child pornography.”

The release says a search warrant authored by Sandles was served at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Barlow’s home by Victor Valley Station officers “with the assistance of detectives from the (Sheriff’s) Crimes Against Children Unit and investigators from the U.S. Army.”

“During the service of the search warrant, multiple electronic devices were seized,” the release says.

Charges haven’t officially been filed in lieu of a court appearance following Barlow’s arrest.

His booking details list one suspected charge of possessing or controlling child pornography. California law lists this as a felony punishable “by imprisonment in the state or county jail for up to one year, or by a fine not exceeding ($2,500), or by both the fine and imprisonment.”

