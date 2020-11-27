The Active Insulation Industry in India is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 7% Between 2020 and 2026

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Active Insulation Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Indian active insulation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Some pivotal factors that will drive the market growth include rising construction spending and government focus on energy-efficient buildings. In May 2017, the Govt. of India introduced the Energy Efficient Buildings Programme (EESL) in which the government will invest nearly155 million by 2020 under the program of the building. Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) implemented the scheme under the supervision of the Ministry of Power. Owing to the increasing government focus on energy efficient-buildings, Indian construction material manufacturers are focusing on carbon-neutral products. For instance, India's renowned cement manufacturer, Dalmia Bharat Cement is working to become a carbon negative group by 2040.



This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for active insulation products in the India building and construction sector. Thermal insulation materials including mineral wool insulation support commercials and homeowners to save energy costs. Thermal insulation is one of the simple ways to apply most potential energy-efficient technologies that contribute to improve fire protection, sound control, personal comfort, and condensation control. The proper insulation of building with mineral wool or fiberglass enables to lower the amount of pollutants that are emitted into the atmosphere.



The market is segmented into product and application, which is classified based on its applications, such as building and construction and textile. Based on product, building and construction insulation materials include mineral wool, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), glass wool, and others. Textile insulation materials include polyester, cotton, nylon, and wool. Based on application, active insulation material applications in the building and construction industry include commercial and residential. Commercial construction is growing rapidly in the country coupled with the increasing expansion of several multinationals. In 2007, the Indian Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) introduced the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).



ECBC commenced as a voluntary, however, in February 2018, it was made compulsory by the Ministry of Power, Gazette Notification. The building code applies to all commercial buildings with an air-conditioned floor area of 1,000 m2 or larger. This initiative will likely accelerate the demand for active insulation materials for energy savings and reduce environmental pollution. Active insulation materials applications in the textile industry include sportswear, activewear, and others.



Some prominent players in the market include Armacell International S.A., Knauf Gips AG, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Group, and Rockwool International A/S. Since 1998, Owens Corning commenced business in India with Insulation and Roofing Group and Composite Solutions Business.



Insulation and Roofing Group in India offer FOAMULAR, fiberglass insulation, and roofing shingles. FOAMULAR is an extruded polystyrene rigid form insulation which is intended for thermal insulation of building envelope and cold storages.



