Active investigation into what happened at Astroworld Fest
Authorities are now reviewing video and awaiting the cause of death from the medical examiners' office after eight people died and hundreds were injured during Astroworld Fest.
Poland's Health Ministry issued instructions Sunday to doctors confirming that it is legal to terminate a pregnancy when the woman’s health or life is in danger, a directive that comes amid apparent confusion over a new restriction to the country's abortion law. The document addressed to obstetricians comes in reaction to the hospital death of a 30-year-old mother whose 22-week pregnancy had medical problems. Doctors at the hospital in Pszczyna, in southern Poland, held off terminating her pregnancy despite the fact that her fetus lacked enough amniotic fluid to survive, her family and a lawyer say.
Richard L. WIttenberg says outlawing abortion rights would disproportionately affect the health and lives of women of modest means.
Here's everything we know about the gun tragedy on the set of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust" that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The concertgoers at a highly anticipated Houston music festival Friday night say they were shocked to witness how the event brewed into pandemonium that left at least eight people dead. Rapper Travis Scott was the headliner for the sold-out Astroworld Festival in NRG Park, which was attended by an estimated 50,000 people.
In this week's Good Day Good Dog segment, Amy Weeks explains how to reward your dog and train them using cues.
Petition gathers steam, but Pelosi and company have other priorities.
After shooter kills three women and injures two, Norfolk’s chief of police says he’s tired of ‘pretty words’ and no action The Soul Box Project, a memorial to victims of gun violence, at the National Mall in Washington, 16 October 2021. Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters A police chief in Virginia made an emotional call for action against the gun violence epidemic in the United States, after three women were killed and two injured in a shooting last week. “I am so sick and tired of saying the sam
Funds for discount internet and new computer still available, but watch out for scammers.
Our own Action News camera caught one of the men swinging at Fresno police officers as they tried breaking up the fight.
KHOUWarning: This story contains graphic contentThe horror and helplessness that unfolded at the Astroworld festival was captured in a graphic social media post by a young woman who was trapped in the deadly crush, barely escaped, and tried to get help—only to have her pleas to stop the music go ignored.“I saw terror in every eye that I met,” Seanna McCarty wrote on Instagram after eight people were killed while Travis Scott performed on a Houston stage Friday night.McCarty—whose efforts to rais
The teacher also claimed that President Joe Biden's son Hunter "was having sexual intercourse with his own niece."
An elderly retired firefighter in Chicago with a concealed carry license fatally shot a robber in broad daylight
It was not until 2017 that Monique Bitu Bingi felt strong enough to tell the full story of what happened during her childhood in the Belgian-ruled Congo. Born to a Black Congolese 15-year-old and a white Belgian father, Bingi was snatched from her family by the colonial authorities when she was 4. Marriages between white Belgians and Black Congolese were illegal under a regime that saw biracial people as a "threat for white race supremacy and consequently a threat for the Belgian colony," Bingi's lawyer told ABC News.
Working up to 14 hours a day and living in squalor, migrants fuel a $1.7-billion sugar industry. Female laborers suffer the most, coerced at times to undergo hysterectomies so that menstruation won't interfere with work.
The symbols have grown popular on TikTok as a way to help victims in response to reports of increased rates of domestic violence during the pandemic.
Authorities in Denver are working at the scene of a fatal shooting and car fire in a private neighborhood.
Justice system fails on Arbery murder trial jury
A woman whose daughter was among at least 99 corpses David Fuller abused in morgues was arrested after entering a police station with a knife.
The explosion's aftermath underscored a painful truth about life in Los Angeles, a region where formerly working-class neighborhoods are rapidly gentrifying as the population grows but the available housing stock does not.