There is an active investigation in the city of Kettering early Thursday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Active investigation in Kettering after reported shooting

Kettering Police officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Wilmington Pike on initial reports of a shooting at the parking lot near Meijer.

News Center 7 reached out to Kettering Police for more information but told us they are still investigating.

Our Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff