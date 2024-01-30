UPDATE: Active investigation underway in Greene County

UPDATE @4:15 a.m.

Police officers are conducting an active investigation in Greene County early Tuesday morning.

Several police officers are at the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church at the 1100 block of Dayton Avenue in Xenia.

Photos from the scene show police cruisers surrounding a car next to a dumpster.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were involved in a chase involving a suspected vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning on Dayton Xenia in Beavercreek before terminating due to high speeds, OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7.

We are working to learn more information on if anyone is in custody and if this is related to the pursuit involving OSHP troopers.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

State troopers engaged in a chase of a suspected vehicle that went into Greene County early Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers began pursuing a suspected vehicle around 3 a.m. on Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that troopers terminated the pursuit due to high speeds on Dayton Xenia Road.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is heading to Greene County to gather more information and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

We have reached out to other Greene County police agencies for more information.

News Center 7 will provide updates on this developing story.