Active mobilization should have started earlier, army needs young people, says 47th Brigade rep

The active mobilization campaign in Ukraine should have started earlier, Dmytro Lazutkin, head of the 47th Brigade's public relations service, said in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 26.

"Mobilization is necessary because there are losses and people get sick and injured," said Lazutkin.

“The intensity of artillery and mortar fire is quite high, the enemy attacks with FPV drones both day and night, and guided aerial bombs fly at positions and logistics every day. We realize that this is not going to stop quikcly. Morale is also affected. People get tired in their heads first and foremost, tired of living in such an atmosphere. We need some kind of rotation, replacement, and this requires people. We need mobilization, concrete moves. And it is needed right now.”

Read also: 8 dead, incl. a child, and nearly 70 injured after Russia attacks Kharkiv 3 times in a day – photos

The start of an active mobilization campaign should have come earlier, the representative of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade said.

"These people should have already been trained and joined the troops, and they should preferably be young people," stated Lazutkin.

“For some reason, we are still discussing whether to lower the age or not. For some reason, it's okay to sell vodka from the age of 21, but it's too early to defend the homeland from the age of 21. For me, this is a very strange story.”

Read also: Russia attacks Ukraine with kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles: all drones destroyed

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that Ukraine plans to introduce a certificate of military service for people of mobilization age (27-60 years old).

The new model could be launched in four months, the lawmaker said.

Arakhamia also spoke about the importance of so-called smart mobilization in the army. He believes that during mobilization, the state should take into account skills, education, and what mobilized people did in civilian life.

Read also: Zelenskyy downplays need to conscript 500,000 reservists but says mobilization law still critical

The new bill on mobilization in Ukraine may provide for a certificate of a defender of Ukraine, which will be displayed through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, in particular using the Diia portal mobile application.

The Cabinet of Ministers registered a draft law on mobilization in the Verkhovna Rada on Dec. 25, 2023.

MPs expect a second version of the mobilization bill in the first week of February. However, the government has not made many concessions, NV’s partner news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Jan. 18.

The document received a lot of criticism. After the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence began considering the bill on Jan. 4, its secretary, Roman Kostenko, said that the committee had questions to almost all 73 pages of the draft law.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that some of its provisions restrict the rights of Ukrainians and contradict the Constitution.

The document was expected to be considered in the first reading on Jan. 11. The second reading, after all amendments were made, could have taken place in early February.

Media reported on Jan. 18 that MPs expect the second version of the draft law on improving mobilization in the first week of February.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine