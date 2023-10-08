Who’s active, who’s not for Dolphins’ home game vs. Giants

A pair of starters are returning to the lineup for the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 home game against the New York Giants.

Center Connor Williams, who did not play in Miami’s Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills because of a groin injury, is active. So is starting safety DeShon Elliott, who was not given a game status after missing the Bills game with a groin injury.

However, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips remains sidelined because of an oblique injury and will miss his second consecutive game.

New Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool, whom the team traded for on Friday, is inactive. Offensive lineman Lester Cotton, who was listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, is active.

The following players are also inactive: quarterback Skylar Thompson (emergency QB), cornerback Kelvin Joseph, running back Salvon Ahmed and rookie defensive tackle Brandon Pili.