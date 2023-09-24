Who’s active, who’s not for Dolphins’ home opener vs. Broncos

The Dolphins will be without star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for their home opener against the Denver Broncos as he remains in concussion protocol. But a pair of starters are returning to the lineup.

Left tackle Terron Armstead and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who were listed as questionable to play, are active.

It will be the season debut for Armstead, who missed the first two games of the season because of injuries to his back, ankle and knee. Phillips returns after missing Miami’s Week 2 win against the New England Patriots because of a back injury.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell and rookie tight end Julian Hill are also active and are poised to make their season debuts after missing the first two games of the season because of knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who was listed as questionable because of a wrist injury, is also active.

In addition to Waddle, the Dolphins made the following players: running back Salvon Ahmed (groin), tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle), quarterback Skylar Thompson (emergency QB), wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, rookie cornerback Cam Smith and offensive tackle Kion Smith.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is active and will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch in the first two games. Fellow wideout Robbie Chosen, who was elevated from the practice squad, is also active.