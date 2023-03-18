Active police investigation by JSO in Hyde Park neighborhood

Action News Jax is currently on the scene of a police investigation. While details are still coming in, what is known is that the crime scene has been growing in size since first arriving.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been investigating around a large, white van in the middle of Jammes Road. It is currently unclear what role this vehicle might have had in the investigation, if any at all.

A neighbor that ANJ was able to speak with said that he feels safe here but he’s never really seen this heavy of police presence before.

“Big surprise for me. I never seen nothing like it,” Carlos Morales, a neighbor from the area said. “When tape goes up that means something big happened.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is a developing story and as soon as more information is released this story will be updated. Tune in to ANJ at 10 and 11 for continuing updates.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories