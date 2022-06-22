Active police investigation shuts down roads in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs police said they are conducting an active investigation in the area of Morgan Falls Road and Overlook Park.

Roads in the area are shut down.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police said they are searching for man who threatened suicide.

Police have not provided any further details.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several police vehicles in the park’s parking lot.



