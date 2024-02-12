Active primary season on tap

Feb. 12—An army of candidates have filed for spots on the May primary ballot. A vacancy for the Eighth District Congressional seat has more than 10 people looking for their party nomination. In addition, there are state races being contested and even some local primary competition.

"I am anticipating a much larger turn-out for the upcoming elections," said Daviess County Clerk Lauren Milton. "I am super excited about that. As a clerk, I put on the same election whether people show up or not, so when we get competition and a lot of people talking about the candidates, then we get people who vote. I am excited to see what kind of turn-out we have this year."

For Republicans, the ballot is more than full from the top down. Nikki Haley was a last-minute addition to the ballot running against Donald Trump in Indiana for the nomination.

The GOP race for the U.S. Senate nomination will be between Congressman Jim Banks and businessman John Rust.

Six candidates are seeking the Republican Gubernatorial nomination. They are Senator Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

The retirement announcement of Larry Bucshon from Congress has resulted in eight candidates filing for the Republican nomination. Those include Jim Case, Jeremy Heath, former congressman John Hostettler, Dominick Kavanaugh, State Senator Mark Messmer, Jasper physician Richard Moss, Kristi Risk and Jon Schrock.

While Shane Lindauer is unopposed in the Republican Primary for the District 63 State Representative seat, there are three people looking to capture the nomination for the District 45 seat that includes part of northern Daviess County. Those candidates include current State Representative Bruce Borders, former State Representative Jeff Ellington and Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter.

A contested race on the local level will be between current county commissioner Ron Arnold and challenger Tracy "TC" Cook for the GOP nomination for First District Commissioner.

Newcomer Michael M. Keith will be unopposed for the Third District commissioner nomination on the Republican side.

Others running unopposed for Republican positions in the primary include Rosetta Newton for recorder. Jamie Chapman for treasurer, Tyler Counsil for coroner, Phillip Shawn Gabhart for surveyor and county council at-large members Marilyn McCollough, Thomas Schaffer and Mike Sprinkle.

On the Democrat side, Joseph R. Biden is unchallenged in the Indiana primary for president.

Two newcomers, Marc Carmichael and Valerie McCray are seeking the Democrat nomination to run for Senate.

Two Democrats are running for governor. Those are Tamie Dixon-Tatum and former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer G. McCormick.

Four candidates have jumped into the Democrat race looking to be on the ballot in the fall for the Eighth District Congressional Seat. Those are Erik Hurt, Peter FH Priest II, Michael Talarzy and Edward Sein.

Two Democrats have filed to be fall candidates for the Indiana District 63 State Representative race. Teresa Kendall is facing Eric Lloyd Walford in the primary.

No Democrats filed for primary ballot positions in the local races in Daviess County.

"Presidential elections always bring out the voters," said Milton. "For voters it seems nothing compares to voting for President."

Voters can still register to vote for the first time or move their registration. People can do that online through April 8. If they want to do it in person they can register at the Courthouse Annex through April 5.

"Because of the eclipse the county facilities will be closed on April 8," said Milton.

Daviess County plans to continue to use vote centers this spring instead of precincts. The clerk is planning to have eight of those. The locations will be announced later.

Early voting will begin on April 9 and run through May 6 at noon. There will be a new location for people to cast those early ballots.

"Because of the courthouse construction project, we do not have any room here to do the early voting," said Milton. "We have rented the Kiwanis building at the Eastside Park for the 28 days for both the primary and fall election."

In Martin County, the only Democrat to file for the primary is Michelle Norris, who is running for auditor.

The Republican side of the ticket will have primary contests for two commissioner seats. In District One, Kevin Boyd, J. Cody Roush and Retha Warner have filed. In District Three, John L. Daniel, Aaron Moose Summers and Dana Tom Strange are candidates.

There is also a race for the Republican nomination for Martin County Coroner with Tony Abel and Mark Franklin running for the party nomination.

A Republican race for county council at-large is set for the primary. Candidates are Warren D. Albright, Matthew (Matt) Ray Copeland, Gerald D. Montgomery, Stephen "Tex" Shout and Jim Woody. Only the top three vote-recipients will be on the November ballot.

Several other Republicans filed and will be unopposed in the primary. They include Sheri Crandall for recorder, Rhonda Sanders for treasurer and Nathan Dale Hoffman for surveyor.

While the filing for the primary is over, there will be other filing opportunities for candidates to run on the fall ballot.

Filing for school board candidates will run from May 21 through June 20. School board seats that will be up this fall include District One on the Barr-Reeve school board, District Two and three and one at-large seat on the North Daviess school board. One District One seat and two At-large seats are also on the ballot on the Washington Community Schools Board.

Political parties will also have through July 3 to fill ballot vacancies and put people on the ballot for the fall election.