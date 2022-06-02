Active scene in Lexington prompts large response from police, federal agents

Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating at a scene in the area of Chestnut Street near downtown Lexington on Thursday.

The Lexington Police Department, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all spotted on scene between Fourth and Fifth Street. It’s unclear when the incident began or the details of what happened, but officials cleared the area around 1 p.m. after being there for over an hour.

At noon Thursday, Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the scene was active but there was no ongoing threat to public safety. Anderson also said more information will be released at a later time.

