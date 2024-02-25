Active school shooter training in Stratham
Active school shooter training in Stratham
Active school shooter training in Stratham
We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that can help you pay for a large purchase or pay down a balance transfer without accruing more interest.
Beyond the physical preparation, spring training is pivotal for building rapport between pitchers and those tasked with catching the nastiest stuff on the planet.
Academics -- and the vendors building the models themselves -- have long been studying the unusual effects of what some are calling "emotive prompts." Until then, it seems, we're stuck promising ChatGPT cold, hard cash.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
The upcoming Dodge Charger EV will have systems that generate vibrations to mimic the rumble of an old school internal combustion V8 muscle car engine.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Chiefs' offseason, including wide receiver upgrades and some big questions surrounding two of their biggest defensive stars — and free agents.
A video from inside an Amazon delivery van shows an Amtrak train destroy the back of the vehicle. The driver, amazingly, was barely hurt.
Google has struck a deal with Reddit that will allow the search engine maker to train its AI models on Reddit’s vast catalog of user-generated content.
The committee is discussing levying suspensions on more school officials in infractions cases, including compliance officers, athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden’s latest student loan relief efforts, MLB Spring Training and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Biases emerge from prejudicial patterns concealed in large datasets, like pictures of mostly white CEOs in an image classification set. A separate poll of data scientists found that about 45% of scientists' time is spent on data prep tasks, like "loading" and cleaning data. Ari Morcos, who's worked in the AI industry for nearly a decade, wants to abstract away many of the data prep processes around AI model training -- and he's founded a startup to do just that.
The third-year forward emerged at the right time with a breakout season that could alter the Warriors’ path forward.
Why kids are more vulnerable to warts, and when parents should take them to the doctor.
Bill Belichick recently advocated for Slater's unique case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Stellantis launches its Hands-Free Driving Assist tech for the top three trims of the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The $2,995 option includes a 3-year trial.
The number of underclassmen entering the NFL Draft is down dramatically, year-over-year.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
Reddit signed a deal with an AI company that's "worth about $60 million on an annualized basis" earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. The unnamed company will use Reddit posts and comments to train its AI models.
Here's what you need to know, including the top teams and players to watch, as the season begins Friday.
Researchers at Amazon have trained the largest ever text-to-speech model yet, which they claim exhibits "emergent" qualities improving its ability to speak even complex sentences naturally. The breakthrough could be what the technology needs to escape the uncanny valley. For reasons unknown to us, once LLMs grow past a certain point, they start being way more robust and versatile, able to perform tasks they weren't trained to.