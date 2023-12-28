Active search in Marion for missing woman

Rescuers in Marion are asking town residents to check their surveillance cameras in hopes of finding a woman who has gone missing.

Police in the southeastern Massachusetts town say the 80-year-old left her home on Upper Main Street sometime between the hours of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

It’s believed she may be wearing a nightgown or pajamas. Her name was not released by the department.

“Please check any camera footage you may have between these hours and report any sightings,” said the department in a post to social media. “Please check any and all sheds/buildings/yards/vehicles.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 508-748-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

